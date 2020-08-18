There are two types of tests that are done to detect an active coronavirus infection. One is an RT-PCR (Reverse transcriptase – Polymerase Chain Reaction), aka PCR, and the other one is a viral antigen test.

The PCR test is considered the "gold standard" because it can detect even subtle traces of the virus. Dr. Posina explains that because this test can find any genetic material evidence of the virus, it's more thorough than any other test currently available. For this test, the sample swab is usually obtained from the nose or throat and can take a few days or up to a few weeks to get results, depending on how backed up the lab is. It's nearly 100% accurate if performed correctly.

The viral antigen test looks for viral surface proteins to detect the infection, and also relies on a sample from the nose or throat. While this test is more affordable, and offers faster results, it's less accurate. "They have about 20% to 30% false-negative results because one needs to have significant amounts of viral proteins for the test to detect it," Dr. Posina explains.

There's also a blood test, called the Serology Antibody test, which determines if you had a past infection. Dr. Posina says that all an antibody test can tell you is that the illness you had was indeed COVID. Scientists think having antibodies means you should be protected from getting COVID again, but it's still not clear how long that protection lasts, if at all. Meaning, a positive antibody test doesn't mean you can ditch your mask, go to a party, or behave any differently than if you didn't have the antibodies.