Expert Twitter Accounts For Coronavirus & COVID-19 Updates

This post is updated regularly to reflect the latest news and science around coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

Since the beginning of the outbreak in December 2019, news pertaining to the spread of the coronavirus has dominated headlines and misinformation is spreading with it. The virus has affected every continent on the globe, save Antarctica, and on March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. Because COVID-19 fears continue to fuel myths about it, you'll want to make sure you're getting updates from credible sources, so here are some expert Twitter accounts to follow during Coronavirus, or Covid-19.

As reported by the BBC, false information ranging from suggested medical care to conspiracy theories have been seen widely around the web, shared, and reposted by thousands of people on social media. On March 12, Buzzfeed debunked rumors circulating via text message that New York would be on shut down for the weekend. As NPR reports, the World Health Organisation is seeking to manage the "infodemic" with accurate reporting. Here are the most valuable news outlets and expert twitter accounts to follow for Coronavirus and COVID-19 updates.

The Center For Disease Control & Protection (CDC)

The CDC is the leading public health institute in nation, and has been very closely monitoring the coronavirus outbreak from the start. The site features the standard of reliable information for situational updates regarding the epidemic, and other resources for staying healthy and informed. On the website's landing page, there is a disclaimer that states "this is an emerging, rapidly evolving situation and CDC will provide updated information as it becomes available, in addition to updated guidance," which proves to be typically faster than many news outlets as it's a primary source.

Follow the CDC on Twitter @CDCgov

The World Health Organization

WHO is a specialized agency that is solely dedicated to international health concerns. It has a page dedicated to the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, with an ever-updating scroll of coronavirus news. With more than 7,000 people working in 150 different countries, it's a well-rounded source of information. Follow their Twitter account to get those updates first.

Follow the World Health Organization on Twitter @WHO

Scott Gottlieb, MD

As a resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, Scott Gottlieb MD has the kind of experience that makes him a bonafide expert you can trust for updates on coronavirus, or COVID-19. He served as the 23rd commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is relied upon by outlets like the Washington Post to provide analysis on the the status and spread of COVID-19.

Follow Scott Gottlieb MD on Twitter @ScottGottliebMD

Project HOPE (Health Opportunities for People Everywhere)

Project HOPE is an organization that helps provide local health care workers with the resources they need to do their job, especially in the middle of a health crisis. While the coronavirus/COVID-19 updates are not in real time, the organization's site is a reliable source for basic information on the virus, how to spot symptoms, and what you need to know about donating and staying informed. Check out its facts page for reliable stats and figures.

Follow Project Hope On Twitter @ProjectHopeOrg

Save The Children

Save the Children, the non-profit organization that provides health and emergency aid to children, has a "facts and figures" coronavirus informational page which covers the virus and its effects extensively. The page is updated daily, so all of the data will reflect the current sick rate, death toll, and the number of people infected in each country. You can also learn more about how to make a safe donation and what work the organization is doing to help.

Follow Save The Children on Twitter @SavetheChildren

The American Public Health Association

APHA has a "Get Ready Factsheet" that features a condensed breakdown of facts and figures pertaining to coronavirus, or COVID-19. If you're looking for a straightforward one-sheet of current information on the virus, you'll find it here. The fact sheet can be downloaded as a PDF and is printer-friendly so that you can easily share it with your office or family. Their experts are also on hand to provide updates and analysis on the progress of Coronavirus, so following their Twitter account to see them first.

Follow Public Health on Twitter @PublicHealth

The New York Times

The New York Times has a "Live Updates" tab on its homepage regarding coronavirus and COVID-19 that's continuously added to throughout the day, as well as an active Twitter page sharing updates. Via the website, almost every time you refresh the page, the information is updated with stats that are constantly edited to reflect the current rates.

Follow New York Times on Twitter @nytimes

CNN Breaking News

CNN's home page has a tab that reads "Live Updates: Coronavirus," which features real-time information throughout the day. You can choose to view all global updates, just updates from Europe, the US, Asia, or Italy. The outlet's Twitter account, @CNNbrk also shares that information first.

Follow CNN Breaking on Twitter @cnnbrk

SiriusXM’s Doctor Radio Program On Coronavirus

Doctor Radio and NYU Langone Health’s medical experts have teamed up for a radio show that will have program running 24/7, available to be listened to both live and on demand. There is also a Twitter account sharing coronavirus and COVID-19 updates This show is dedicated to the latest news and updates surrounding the coronavirus and pledges to be a responsible source for sorting fact from fiction. Tune into channel 110, and starting March 6, listeners can call in to ask questions for the Friday show. (Call 877 698-3627, tweet @NYUDocs, or email docs@siriusxm.com , to have your question featured and answered on the show.)

Follow on Twitter at @NYUDocs

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Bustle’s coverage of coronavirus here.