Feeling Unproductive? Take A Quick "Creativity Nap”

Lying down for a nap when you’re in the middle of a tough project certainly feels like giving up, but it might just be one of the best things you can do for your creativity and productivity. Instead of forcing your way through a mental block or wondering why you’re feeling stuck, experts recommend stepping away from your desk and taking a snooze to boost your brain power.

Many TikTokers are fans of short “creativity naps,” but the idea originated way earlier. According to his own accounts, inventor Thomas Edison reportedly kicked back for a snooze whenever he needed to solve a problem. The key, though, was that he only slept for a few brief moments. While the ideal nap is supposed to be about 20 minutes long — just enough time to refresh yourself without falling into deep sleep — an Edison-inspired creativity nap is only meant to take you to the very edge of slumber.

The goal is to wake up during the transitional period between being awake and asleep. That’s when your body relaxes and your brain experiences something called “hypnagogia” or dreamlike visions, and they’re often related to what you were just thinking about just before falling asleep. It’s also something you can recreate on your own.

What To Know About Creativity Naps

During a 2021 study by Delphine Oudiette and her colleagues at Northwestern University, and later published in the journal Science Advances, researchers found that the “twilight zone” between sleep and wakefulness ignites creative sparks thanks to that hypnagogic state.

“This state is characterized by heightened connection of ideas, illogical thinking, and increased receptiveness to external stimuli, which can all help to create an environment where creative thinking and problem-solving can flourish,” says Carlie Gasia, a certified sleep science coach and certified wellness coach at Sleepopolis.

If you’re trying to come up with a way to solve a problem at work, a brief rest might help you tie up loose ends. If you’re trying to solve a logistical problem at your business, a seconds-long snooze might help you see the bigger picture.

The 2021 study focused on math problems, so an Edison-style creativity nap might also help you solve an equation. Who knows? A sneaky snooze might even help when you’re stuck on the NYT’s Connections for the day. According to the study, the transitional period of sleep happens right as you drift off, and sometimes all you need is 15 seconds of snoozing to feel the effects.

How To Take A Creativity Nap

The next time you’re feeling uncreative, burnt out, or mentally stuck, Gasia recommends relocating to a cool, dark, quiet space for a quick rest. Retreat to your couch, out to your car, close the door to your office — you get the idea. Get comfortable and let your muscles relax. “Think of this nap as more of a quick rest for your eyes rather than falling into a deep sleep,” she says.

The ideal nap should be five minutes or less. “With such a short nap, you don’t have enough time to fully fall asleep, so you enter the hypnagogic state, which is again the transition between being awake and asleep,” she tells Bustle. “Naps that are longer, like 10 to 30 minutes, can also have benefits such as increased cognitive function and mood enhancement, but they may not induce the hypnagogic state if that is your goal."

To ensure you wake up quickly you can try holding something in your hand, like a water bottle, so it’ll drop and stir you, but you could also just set an alarm for a few minutes. This trick works best for those who can easily fall asleep, but sometimes a quick rest can also do the trick. Hopefully, when you head back to work you’ll feel creative, productive, and ready to problem-solve.

