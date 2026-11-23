In Chill Chat, Bustle sits down with celebrities, influencers, and athletes to talk about all things wellness, from daily routines to hacks for getting a good night’s sleep. Here, Croix Bethune dishes on the importance of recovery, setting the NWSL assist record, and facing off against her old team in the championship match.

On Nov. 21, the Kansas City Current sailed to victory under the bright lights of Audi Stadium, defeating the home team Washington Spirit 2-1. This win clinched the franchise’s first-ever NWSL Championship title. Among the Current’s starting line-up was Croix Bethune, a pre-season trade from the Spirit, who had a historic season in her own right.

The 25-year-old midfielder left finals weekend with her first championship ring and NWSL’s Midfielder of the Year Award for the second time since she joined the league in 2024. The title is certainly deserved: While facing off against the Spirit in October, Bethune broke the NWSL’s single-season record for assists with 11. This came just two years after she tied the previous record of 10 assists, set by Portland Thorns legend Tobin Heath in 2016, during her rookie season.

“Breaking the assist record was an individual goal that I had set for myself this year,” Bethune tells Bustle on Nov. 19. “So to do it, especially in an important game, it felt really good.”

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That match was, in fact, integral to the Current’s success. The team beat the Spirit 2-1 to earn a spot in the playoffs. It was Bethune’s third time making the postseason, but only her second stepping onto the field. In 2024, she tore her meniscus while throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at a Nationals game, which ultimately was a season-ending injury.

“It was not my first go-around with a major injury, but it was my first in the professional league,” says Bethune, who suffered three ACL tears while playing in high school and college. “The way that the meniscus injury happened, it just kind of taught me to say no. It’s an important lesson.”

That new outlook has clearly paid off, as Bethune held the NWSL’s sparkling, Tiffany & Co.-made trophy in Washington, D.C., on the very field where she began her professional career. Before the game, Bethune reflected on competing against her former team.

“I love the city of D.C. It’s a lot of fun,” the Georgia native says. “But I’m just excited to be in the final with Kansas City, and it’ll be a really good game.”

For the Current, it certainly was.

Ahead of the NWSL championship game, Bustle caught up with the midfielder to talk about her go-to playlist and why recovery is so important.

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What’s your morning routine like?

I'm a dog mom first, so I get up and take care of my dog and then get some coffee, head to the facility, eat breakfast, and train.

What’s your coffee order?

A cinnamon brown sugar latte or caramel latte, but always iced — iced only.

How do you unwind after a hectic day?

I’m a chill gal. I like to hang out with my dog or hang out with the girlies, spend time outside, and I listen to a lot of music.

What’s the best wellness advice you’ve ever received?

Pay attention to the little details when it comes to recovery. I put a heavy emphasis on the thought that just because you’re feeling good doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t get treatment.

What’s on your go-to playlist?

Some Future, a lot of rap typically, but if I’m in a calmer mood, it’s R&B.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.