The 2026 NWSL regular season wasted no time making history.

Just three days into the season, the league broke its single-game attendance record. By the end of opening weekend, it also set a new league-wide attendance record, with 129,202 fans showing up across eight games. There were 19 goals scored, five multi-goal games, and — in exciting, atypical soccer fashion — zero ties.

That same weekend, North Carolina Courage midfielder Ashley Sanchez scored her first professional brace, while the Portland Thorns FC kicked off with a 1-0 clean sheet against Washington Spirit — two moments that evolved into bigger milestones that ultimately became defining moments of the season.

If that was any indication, fans were in for a very good year. The last seven and a half months of professional women’s soccer across the U.S. were full of records set by individuals and teams, taking the league to a whole new competitive level. From top scorers to franchise accolades, here are the standout moments from the 2026 NWSL regular season.

Jan. 22: Trinity Rodman Became Highest-Paid NWSL Player Ever

Being a top athlete comes with a historic paycheck. Trinity Rodman became the highest-paid player in league history — and the highest-paid women’s soccer player in the world — after she signed a record contract with the Washington Spirit. The three-year deal is worth over $2 million annually, including bonuses.

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“It feels amazing,” the 2024 Olympic gold medalist said after signing the contract. “I’m very happy. I’m very blessed. I think it’s a monumental and game-changing moment right now.”

The deal was made possible by the league’s new High Impact Player (HIP) rule, made effective in July, allowing teams to spend up to an additional $1 million above the salary cap to attract and retain elite talent. In October, the league and union reached a settlement to allow any player to qualify, beginning in January 2027, subject to a salary threshold.

March 28: Denver Summit Set The Single-Game Attendance Record

The league welcomed two new kids on the block this season: the Denver Summit and Boston Legacy FC — both of which immediately set new bars for NWSL attendance, starting with the Legacy on opening weekend.

Bringing soccer back to Beantown for the first time since 2017, Boston played their home opener against Gotham FC at Gillette Stadium in front of over 30,200 fans on March 14. The match broke the previous single-game attendance record of 23,000.

That record almost doubled two weeks later when Denver Summit threw their own party, drawing over 63,000 fans at their home opener at Empower Field at Mile High. They tied 0-0 with the Washington Spirit.

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“Boston and Denver have had that time to build out their team, build out their front office to be in such a way they can connect with their fans, and build up that hype,” soccer writer and host of the Gal Pal Sports podcast Lesley Ryder tells Bustle.

Turns out, people loved spending their afternoons with the Summit. Denver averaged the second-highest attendance in the league this season (behind the Portland Thorns) at over 16,600 fans per game.

Just Women’s Sports writer Claire Watkins is optimistic Denver and Boston will be able to keep their momentum, due to their quality on the field.

“Even though they didn’t make the playoffs this year, I think they are playing pretty good soccer right now,” she tells Bustle. “That is the key… are they making you proud to be a fan of theirs by putting it together on the pitch?”

April 21: Columbus Got Its Own Team

The NWSL is adding two more teams to the group chat by 2028. In two years, the league will have 18 clubs in the regular-season schedule. Columbus was awarded a franchise in April, led by the Haslam Sports Group and Nationwide, set to start play in two years. They reportedly set the new expansion fee record of $205 million.

Atlanta City FC will also begin playing in 2028, paying an expansion fee of $165 million — a record at the time of their announcement in November 2025.

That’s not all: the league is opening its financial data room for prospective ownership groups as it looks toward having 20 teams.

July 15: Rose Lavelle Led The Historic Queens Classic

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The inaugural Queens Classic set the second-highest NWSL attendance record in league history with 42,175 fans.

Gotham FC and Washington Spirit faced off in a rematch of the 2025 NWSL championship, with Gotham taking the 1-0 regular-season victory. Rose Lavelle scored the lone goal on her "bobblehead night,” a match that had been marketed as her and the Spirit’s Trinity Rodman going head-to-head. But the real star of the Classic? Her English Bulldog, Wilma Jean Wrinkles, who was right next to Lavelle on her bobblehead.

The game was one to be remembered. A pre-match festival was held outside Citi Field featuring a World Cup watch party, live music, and activations. The night marked the largest crowd for a women’s sporting event in New York. This previewed Gotham’s upcoming move to Etihad Park in Queens, New York, planned for 2028.

Sept. 27: Ashley Sanchez Tied The Single-Season Scoring Record

Before 2026, Ashley Sanchez of the North Carolina Courage had never scored a brace in a professional match. But she’s not one to be underestimated. This year, the midfielder recorded four braces, a hat trick, and 20 goals total — tying the NWSL's single-season scoring record.

“She is incredible,” Courage head coach Mak Lind told reporters following North Carolina’s final regular-season match on Nov. 1. “What she has been doing for us this season is outstanding.”

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Sanchez earned Player of the Month honors three times during the 2026 campaign. “I think good things happen when you put a lot less pressure on yourself,” the 27-year-old said after her first career hat trick in September. “I have incredible staff and teammates behind me and I think that’s helped me improve my game and enjoy what I’m doing.”

Sanchez is the first player since 2016 to win the Golden Boot while playing for a team that didn’t make the postseason. The Courage finished ninth, missing the quarterfinals by one spot, which makes Sanchez’s feat that much more impressive.

Oct. 3, March 15: Savannah DeMelo & Savy King Returned To The Pitch

Some of the season's most notable moments didn't involve trophies. For Savannah DeMelo and Savy King, simply returning to the field was a major achievement. Racing Louisville’s Savannah DeMelo made a return on Oct. 3 after collapsing on the pitch in September 2025 due to an undiagnosed cardiac arrhythmia. Over a year later, the midfielder subbed into a match against Utah Royals FC during second-half stoppage time.

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“After everything that happened, it’s a huge perspective shift,” she told reporters ahead of her return. “Being able to do what I love again has brought me a newfound love and appreciation for it.”

In May 2025, Angel City FC’s Savy King also collapsed on the field due to an undiagnosed congenital heart defect while playing the Utah Royals. During Angel City’s home opener on March 15, she returned to the field in the 63rd minute as a substitute for the first time since. In her 27 minutes on the pitch, she had a shot on goal and made a key slide tackle in the 80th minute, helping her team secure a 4-0 victory over the Chicago Stars. By the end of September, she’d received her first international call-up to the U-23 U.S. national team.

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“It’s one of those things where you’re so grateful they’re even still on this earth,” Ryder says of King and DeMelo. “The soccer is secondary. It’s the cherry on top.”

Oct. 23: Thorns FC Earned 100 Clean Sheets

Portland Thorns FC has proven that defense helps win games just as much as the attackers. As the team with the most championships in the league, they became the first NWSL team to play 100 regular-season matches with no goals conceded. They reached the milestone with their 10th clean sheet of the season in a 1-0 home victory against North Carolina Courage on Oct. 23.

In the post-match press conference, Thorns head coach Robert Vilahamn said his team “nailed the game plan.”

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He added, “It’s a team effort and the tactical pieces were there and we made it very hard for North Carolina to do something.” The win also clinched the Thorns a playoff spot, marking their league-leading 10th consecutive postseason streak.

Oct. 25: Croix Bethune Broke The Single-Season Assists Record

In a true full-circle moment, Kansas City Current's Croix Bethune broke the league's single-season assists record against her former team, the Washington Spirit. As a rookie with the Spirit in 2024, she'd tied the previous record of 10. Simply poetic.

Her record-breaking 11th assist this season went to Vanessa DiBenardo, who scored in the 17th minute against the Spirit on Oct. 25.

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“You can’t focus on [trying to break the record] too much or it won’t happen,” Bethune told reporters after the match.

“The assist record is an amazing individual accomplishment for Croix,” added Current head coach Chris Armas in the same press conference. “I think it’s also a team award in many ways. She has to get the ball to someone. Someone usually has to get the ball to her. She’s been a great addition for our team this year.”

Nov. 1: Gotham FC Won The NWSL Shield For The First Time

Three titles. One year. On Nov. 1, defending NWSL champions Gotham FC secured their first NWSL Shield, an honor awarded to the team with the most regular-season wins.

“We set up a target at the beginning of the year to be consistent, to be always ready to win, to play our way,” head coach Juan Carlos Amoros said after clinching the title. “Against everything, against everyone, we were able to do that.”

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The team also won the Challenge Cup in June with a 2-0 victory over Kansas City Current, crowning them champions of all NWSL titles within a year: the league championship, the Challenge Cup, and the NWSL Shield. Talk about a masterclass.

League Surpassed All-Time Season Attendance Record

Just as they started, the NWSL finished with a bang. With 2.65 million fans attending throughout the regular season, the league has made it clear its audience isn’t going anywhere.

Between averaging more than 11,000 spectators per match, surpassing 2 million attendees for the third consecutive year, and a record 39 sellouts, the NWSL has no shortage of momentum heading into the next season.

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Watkins, who has seen the league through multiple phases since she started covering it in the mid-2010s, considers it to now be in a phase of huge growth.

“My hope for the NWSL is now that the business side is less of a concern, how can the powers that be really focus on just the best soccer product as possible,” she says. “Are the proper things being done to make sure the sport that people are falling in love with is being supported to the best of its ability?”

Time will tell.