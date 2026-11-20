The 2026 NWSL season is culminating this weekend with two teams with very different championship missions facing off in the finals. The Kansas City Current are looking to get their hands on the trophy for the first time, while the Washington Spirit are hoping the third time really is the charm after returning to the finals for the third consecutive year.

After a season full of standout performances, record-breaking assists, and a few postseason surprises, the two clubs will meet at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, Nov. 21. While both teams have made it through some tough competition to get here, there’s plenty more than a trophy on the line.

Whether you’ve been following every match or are just tuning in now for the championship, here are six storylines to keep an eye on.

Can Washington Get It Done At Home?

There’s something special about the possibility of winning a championship in front of your own fans. For the Spirit, that opportunity has been a long time coming.

Washington is making their third consecutive NWSL Championship appearance after falling short in both 2024 and 2025. The team lost to the Orlando Pride in 2024 before suffering a 1-0 defeat to Gotham FC in last year’s final. Now, the Spirit have another shot at the title — and this time, the match is taking place at Audi Field, their home stadium. With six consecutive sold-out playoff crowds at “Rowdy Audi,” the atmosphere should provide an extra-exciting push for the team.

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The Spirit secured their spot with a 2-1 semifinal win over the Utah Royals on Nov. 14, rallying from an early deficit with goals from Sofia Cantore and Clara Luvanga.

Washington hasn’t won an NWSL championship since 2021. Time will tell if 2026 could be the year they bring another trophy back to D.C.

Kansas City Is Looking For Its First Championship

While Washington is chasing redemption, Kansas City is looking to make some history of its own.

The Current are headed to their second NWSL Championship in franchise history and their first since 2022, when they fell to the Portland Thorns. Since joining the league in 2021, the club has steadily established itself as one of NWSL’s most competitive teams. Now, it’s just one win away from its first championship.

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Kansas City punched their ticket to the final with a dramatic 2-1 semifinal victory over defending champions Gotham FC. After Croix Bethune opened the scoring with a free kick, Gotham found an equalizer in the second half. But just when it looked like the match might head to extra time, Haley Hopkins came through with an 89th-minute winner.

The Current have already shown they can handle the pressure. But this weekend will determine if they can finish the job on the biggest stage.

Croix Bethune Is Making History

If there’s one player who can make things happen for Kansas City, it’s Croix Bethune.

The midfielder has been a major addition to the Current’s attack during her first season with the club, and her 2026 play has been for the record books. Bethune finished the regular season with 11 assists, setting a new NWSL single-season record. She also broke the league’s record for game-winning assists, finishing with six.

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In addition to creating opportunities for her teammates, Bethune also scored her fifth goal of the season in the seminal against Gotham.

With Temwa Chaŵinga, Debinha, and Haley Hopkins as fellow leading scorers for the Current, Bethune’s ability to create chances could be a difference-maker in the final. If Washington gives her too much space, she’ll know exactly what to do with it.

Trinity Rodman Tries For A Trophy Again

Washington’s championship hopes could also depend on one of their biggest stars: Trinity Rodman.

After dealing with injuries during the Spirit’s previous postseason runs, Rodman has put together the strongest statistical season of her NWSL career. She finished the 2026 regular season with 12 goals and eight assists, both career highs, and has been a key part of Washington’s offense.

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Rodman’s impact was on full display in the semifinal against Utah, where she recorded her 10th assist across regular-season and playoff play. Her ability to stretch defenses, create opportunities, and deliver results in the final third gives Washington another dimension.

Rodman has already experienced the disappointment of coming up short in two consecutive finals, so you know she’s hungry to bring the title back to Washington.

All Eyes On Temwa Chaŵinga & KC’s Attack

Kansas City’s attacking depth might be one of their biggest advantages. Temwa Chaŵinga remains one of the most dangerous forwards in the league. The two-time NWSL Golden Boot winner finished the regular season with 12 goals and four assists, despite missing the first six matches of the season with an adductor injury and another six while representing Malawi at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations. Even with time away, her 0.78 goals-per-90-minute ranked second in the league.

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Debinha and Haley Hopkins have also delivered big moments throughout the season, with Hopkins finding her rhythm towards the end of the campaign. She was named NWSL’s Player of the Month for October/November before scoring the last winner that sent Kansas City to the final.

The Current finished the regular season tied with Angel City for the league's highest-scoring offense with 54 goals. Between Chaŵinga’s finishing, Bethune's creativity, and the team’s depth, Washington’s defense will have plenty to think about.

The Season Series Is Tied — Who Gets The Last Word?

If the two teams’ regular season meetings are any indication, this championship will be quite the matchup. Washington opened the season series with a statement, defeating Kansas 4-0 at Audi Field in April. The Current got their revenge in October, earning a 2-1 comeback victory at CPKC Stadium.

Both teams have already shown they can get the better of the other, which makes the final all the more interesting. With a championship on the line, there’s room for each team to get the last word.

One thing is certain: someone is leaving Audi Field with a storybook ending to their 2026 season.