Now that 2026 is in sight, it’s only natural to look back on 2025 and think about all the things you did — and perhaps didn’t — accomplish. It’s the perfect time to celebrate your wins, and also a moment to sigh about all those pesky little losses, especially if it feels like your year was kind of a letdown.

Instead of fretting about what went wrong, schedule some time this month for a “December audit” and use it as a way to take stock of your life — what's working, what isn't, and what you'd like to change. That’s what TikTok creator @consciouscreationhub did on Dec. 6 when she checked in with herself ahead of the new year.

“December is a month where I do a big reset, and I think more of us should really take advantage of this time,” she said in the clip. “It’s the last month of the year, so its’ the perfect time to... do a little recap.” Creator @3shaunie is also a fan of life audits, saying they’re essential if you want to see real change, while @hillairexdawn called them a way “to rebrand yourself.”

Creator and marketing agency founder @thetatiskomski also said, “Strong years are built in December. You can actually audit everything that happened this year, and you can plan for what you want to do differently next year.” While she was speaking about businesses, the same philosophy applies to your personal goals and routines. Here’s how to do your own December audit.

Why You Need A December Audit ASAP

According to Patricia Duggan, LCMHCA, LCASA, a therapist and founder of Liberatory Wellness Network, a December audit is essentially a simple, thoughtful way to reflect on your year. If you tend to feel unaccomplished around this time, then the audit can help shift your mindset, too.

“It’s like taking stock of your life so you can understand it better,” she tells Bustle. “Rather than grading yourself or counting achievements, focus on noticing patterns: what energized you, what left you tired, what changed, what surprised you, and what turned out to matter less than you expected.”

This practice will help you switch from thinking, “Wow, I really failed” or “I can never keep up” to “OK, here’s what went right and why.” Taking time to reflect also helps you slow down, Duggan says, which can do wonders for a stressed-out or guilt-ridden nervous system. From that relaxed headspace, it’ll be easier to think about your goals for the year ahead.

How To Do A December Audit

Do A Brain Dump

To kick off your audit, Duggan recommends starting with a brain dump. “Write down everything that comes to mind, like highs, lows, annoyances, moments of joy, and disappointments,” she says. Think back on everything you’ve done since January, and write it all down.

Look For Themes

As you scribble a recap of 2025, notice if any themes stand out. You might notice that you held yourself back a lot this year, possibly by dropping out of classes due to anxiety or saying no to invitations because you were too tired. On the flip side, you might realize that you took a lot more risks than you realized, like when you agreed to a last-minute date or switched to a new job. Note these patterns.

Notice How You Feel

If certain memories make you crack a smile or feel energized, that’s your cue to do more of that in 2026. “Decide what you want to carry forward, such as values, practices, relationships, and ways of being, not just specific goals,” Duggan says.

Think about what you learned about yourself, too, like your limits, your needs, where you pushed yourself, and how it all made you feel. “Acknowledge what you’re proud of, especially the things no one else noticed, like resting, setting boundaries, or simply getting through tough times,” she adds. They might not be Instagram-worthy moments, but they matter too.

Decide What To Toss

Once your brain dump is complete, decide what you’d like to leave behind, like the habits and goals that weren’t working for you, that held you back, or that made you stressed or sad. If you want, write them all on a piece of paper, tear it up, and throw it away. They’re so 2025 anyway.

Do A Tech Audit

Your audit is sort of like mental housekeeping, but you can also take inspo from @joycehasa’s TikTok and do a physical clean-up as well. In her video, she went through her phone, email, and laptop and deleted unused apps, old texts from exes, random screenshots, and emails as a way to have a clean slate.

It’s also another way to recall what happened. “My phone is a graveyard of all the versions of me this year,” she said. “If you really want to do some introspecting, I think it’s worth it to go through it.” It’s another way to see what worked for you — and what truly didn’t — so you can free yourself from baggage.

Set New Intentions

After your audit, Duggan recommends sitting quietly and letting it all sink in. Take a few days to process it if you need to, then dream up new intentions for 2026.

“Think about how you want to feel and live, not just what you want to accomplish,” she says. “If it helps, make something visual, like a vision board, a word for the year, or a playlist, but only do this if it gives you energy.” That will help give you direction as you head into January.

Check Back In Soon

Throughout 2026, check in with yourself on a regular basis to see how your life is unfolding and how your intentions feel. “Doing a small audit every month or season helps you stay on track, without waiting a whole year,” Duggan says. It can also help you nip bad habits in the bud before they hold you back.

