What Happens To Your Body When You Drink A Gallon Of Water A Day

You may have noticed huge water bottles going viral as people show off their hydration game. According to dietitian Valerie Agyeman, R.D., everyone has their own fluid needs, but upping hydration has its advantages. These are the benefits of drinking a gallon of water a day.
According to Dr. Elizabeth Barchi, M.D., who specializes in Sports Medicine at NYU, drinking water with meals can help food dissolve in the stomach. And if you’re constipated, Agyeman says drinking a gallon of water can help with digestive flow.