Feeling Stressed? Try Pulling Your Earlobe — Yes, Really

The next time you’re panicking before a meeting or stressing out on the subway, tug your earlobe. Just like a deep breath or a quick sniff of lavender, it’s an easy way to soothe your nervous system, snap out of a stress response, and calm down.

Ear lobe pulling is a form of acupressure with roots in Traditional Chinese Medicine, and it’s currently going viral on TikTok. Creators like @shebreath talk about how relaxing it is to gently tug on your ear, and how quickly it seems to shift your body back into a harmonious state. In her comments, one person tried it and said it made them yawn immediately.

According to Erica Schwartzberg, LMSW, a psychotherapist at Downtown Somatic Therapy, earlobe pulling is more than just a quirky self-soothing trick. It’s also a gentle way of working directly with your nervous system, like somatic release massage and other vagus nerve hacks.

The outer part of the ear contains a dense network of nerve endings, she says, which is why even a light, mindful touch can send a calming signal to the brain — something you see in acupressure massage as well. Here’s what to know, as well as how to give ear pulling a try.

Why Ear Pulling Works

While you might think the ear is just a fleshy piece of skin and cartilage meant to hold your latest earring stack, it’s actually an integral part of your nervous system. “The external ear includes a branch of the vagus nerve that transmits sensory information back to the brain,” Schwartzberg says. When it’s stimulated through touch or stretch, it activates the parasympathetic nervous system, which reminds your body to “rest and digest” versus “fight or flight.”

Giving yourself a quick massage is also helpful on a surface level. “On a relational and somatic level, the act of touch itself is powerful,” she says. “That’s why a simple practice like this can feel grounding: it reminds the body that it is safe enough to soften, notice, and reconnect. And it just feels good!”

According to Gayane Aramyan, LMFT, a Los Angeles-based therapist, an ear pull can slow your heart rate, reduce stress hormones like cortisol, and help you feel calmer overall. “You can use it whenever you need a quick reset or a feeling of calm,” she says. Try it before bed if you can’t fall asleep, during a stressful commute, or anytime you’re feeling anxious. “That's really the best part about this anti-anxiety trick,” Aramyan says. “It’s portable, discreet, and works fast.”

How To Try Ear Pulling

Ear lobe pulling is exactly what it sounds like. But experts have a few tips for doing it just right. Aramyan recommends gently holding the bottom of your ear lobe and either pulling or massaging it for 30 to 60 seconds. Use firm pressure, but not anything that’s painful.

“This should feel pretty gentle and nourishing right away,” she says. “You can then repeat on the other ear.”

On TikTok, many people also gently tug the middle of their ear, as well as the top. “I would play around and see what works for you,” she adds. “It's a simple tool that's easy to include in your anxiety toolbox. It may not be a cure-all, but it’s an accessible way to support your emotional regulation and well-being anytime.”

Sources:

Erica Schwartzberg, LMSW, psychotherapist at Downtown Somatic Therapy

Gayane Aramyan, LMFT, Los Angeles-based therapist