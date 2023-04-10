11 Glute Exercises That Don't Require Much Effort

Fitness
Work those buns as you watch TV.
Shutterstock
Glute exercises don’t have to be complicated or difficult to be effective, says certified trainer Mary Sabat. There are plenty of moves that target and activate your buns without much effort — many of which you can do while lying down. Here are 11 easy glute exercises to try.
bojanstory/E+/Getty Images
Sabat says this move is great for lazy days.
- Lie on your back, knees bent, feet hip-width apart, arms at sides.
- Squeeze glutes, push hips up to sky.
- Hold 2 to 3 seconds.
- Slowly lower back down.
- Repeat 2-3 sets of 10-15 reps.