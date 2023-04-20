The Least Strenuous Workouts To Do While Hungover

Fitness
If you wake up at noon with a hangover — and still wearing last night’s outfit — you probably won’t be raring to get up and exercise. But after you sip water, eat a bagel, and start to come back to life, you might be ready for a slow, gentle, hangover-approved workout.
To get your blood flowing, don a pair of sunglasses, fill up your water bottle, and go outside for a gentle walk. Ellen Thompson, a trainer with Blink Fitness, recommends avoiding anything high-intensity but says light cardio will feel right.