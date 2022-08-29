Fitness
Stand more upright and experience less back pain.
The erector spinae muscles that run down the spine are important for posture and everyday movements like twisting or bending, says trainer Katie Mack. Doing erector spinae muscles exercises can help with back pain and improve your power during exercise. Here are some to try.
Mack recommends this move to target the erector spinae.
- Sit on the edge of a bench.
- Hold a pair of dumbbells between thighs.
- Lean forward.
- Lower dumbbells to floor.
- Maintain a flat back, raise back up.
- Do 3-4 sets of 10-12 reps.