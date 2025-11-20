Ask any sleep expert, and they’ll say the ideal bedtime routine should be cozy and calming. It’s why everyone’s out here making cups of tea, reading books, taking baths, and dutifully putting their phone away with the hope of getting a good night’s sleep. But sometimes, it still isn’t enough.

On TikTok, creator @banjolord99 shared a genius idea for those who can’t seem to sleep: 15 minutes of evil time. “Having 15 minutes of evil time before bed will change your life,” he said in the clip, which now has over 650,000 views. “I’m not talking about doom-scrolling. I’m not talking about snacking. Just go rage-bait your partner for 15 minutes.”

To fully enjoy your evil time, it’s all about letting your inner youngest sibling energy shine through. “Go in your roommate’s room and just hit them with a pillow. Hide a Bluetooth speaker in a room and play the worst song you can think of. Just go goblin-mode,” he said. “I promise you’ll sleep better, and your loved ones will thank you for the wonderful time you’ve shown them.”

In @banjolord99’s comments, someone said, “I love it. Helps me wind down.” Another wrote, “It’s how I stay youthful.” It’s a lot like having adult zoomies, where you let out a burst of energy before bed. Here’s what to know.

The Beauty Of “Evil Time”

While this TikTok is (mostly) just a joke, it does make you think about the importance of getting extra energy out before bed. Nothing’s worse than lying down with a racing mind or antsy legs, and that’s where evil time comes in.

If you live with a partner, it might look like playing light pranks on each other as a way to let off steam in the evening hours. In the comments, one person said they queue up funny music to play on a speaker while their partner’s in the bathroom.

The best evil moments are simple and harmless. “I wait until he gets up and ask for him to come back,” one person wrote. Another said she flips off the lights and turns their apartment into a “haunted house.” Imagine jumping out from behind a corner as a way to relax before bed? Seems like it would work like a charm.

Evil time is fun for roommates and siblings, too. In the comments, one person said, “When I lived at home, I'd steal my sister's blanket right off of her, walk out with the light on and door open, and then leave it in the hallway before locking myself in my bedroom for the night. 10/10 recommend, I miss living with my sister and having regularly scheduled Evil Time.”

While another commenter joked “evil time” sounded “single-phobic,” since you need another person to do it, but you can 100% be evil all on your own. Think texting a friend something annoying or having zoomies with your dog.

You also don’t have to involve a partner if you think it would annoy them. One person said they prefer to get in at least one internet argument, especially at the end of a stressful day, as a way to blow off steam. After that, they sleep soundly through the night.