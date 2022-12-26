The 11 Best Exercises For A Torn Meniscus

Fitness
Strengthening the legs is key.
Shutterstock
The meniscus is the cartilage between the two main bones in your knee, says physical therapist Alyssa Kuhn, DPT. If you move too quickly, twist your knee, or place too much stress on it, you can end up with a torn meniscus — aka one of the most common knee injuries.
Shutterstock
You might have a tear if your knee hurts when you put weight on it, Kuhn says, or if it swells, locks, or doesn’t bend. While it may be necessary to see a doctor for serious cases, the injury can often heal on its own with rest, ice, and a few exercises.