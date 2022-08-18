Fitness
Get your dumbbells ready.
The muscles in your upper back include the rhomboids, traps, lats, and levator scapulae — all areas that play a role in bending, twisting, and having good posture, says Row House trainer Mikey Newsom. Want to work them out? Try these trainer-approved exercises for the upper back.
Kickoff trainer John Gardner says pull-ups work the lats, traps, rhomboids, and arms.
- Jump up, grab bar with overhand grip.
- Optional: Use pull-up band.
- Hands shoulder-width apart, hang.
- Engage core, slowly lift chin to bar.
- Lower to start.
- Do 8-10 reps, 3x.