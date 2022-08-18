Fitness

11 Upper Back Exercises That'll Help You Stand Upright

Get your dumbbells ready.

The best exercises for upper back strength, according to trainers.
By Carolyn Steber

The muscles in your upper back include the rhomboids, traps, lats, and levator scapulae — all areas that play a role in bending, twisting, and having good posture, says Row House trainer Mikey Newsom. Want to work them out? Try these trainer-approved exercises for the upper back.

Pull-Ups

Kickoff trainer John Gardner says pull-ups work the lats, traps, rhomboids, and arms.

- Jump up, grab bar with overhand grip.

- Optional: Use pull-up band.

- Hands shoulder-width apart, hang.

- Engage core, slowly lift chin to bar.

- Lower to start.

- Do 8-10 reps, 3x.

