Fitness
They go beyond plain ol' push-ups.
Rowan Jordan/E+/Getty Images
Upper body strength exercises are for more than flexing your biceps. According to trainer Amanda Freeman, working your arms, back, and chest also improves posture, reduces your risk of injury, and helps build stronger bones. Here, trainers share their fave workouts for the job.
Galina Zhigalova / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images
Freeman’s go-to for hitting the tricep muscles:
1. Hold weights down by your sides, palms facing behind you.
2. Push your arms straight back & towards each other.
3. Continue for one minute, then pulse for 30 seconds.