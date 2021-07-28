Fitness

11 Strengthening Upper Body Exercises Trainers Love

They go beyond plain ol' push-ups.

Work through these upper body strength exercises to feel the burn in your arm and back muscles.
Getty Images/kate_sept2004
By Carolyn Steber

Rowan Jordan/E+/Getty Images

Upper body strength exercises are for more than flexing your biceps. According to trainer Amanda Freeman, working your arms, back, and chest also improves posture, reduces your risk of injury, and helps build stronger bones. Here, trainers share their fave workouts for the job.

Galina Zhigalova / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

Chest Opener

Freeman’s go-to for hitting the tricep muscles:

1. Hold weights down by your sides, palms facing behind you.

2. Push your arms straight back & towards each other.

3. Continue for one minute, then pulse for 30 seconds.

Tap