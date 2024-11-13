To deal with stress, anxiety, anger — and even the occasional panic attack — one of the best things you can do is ground yourself. Whether you’re spiraling because of current events, a particularly bad day, or seemingly no reason at all, the “5-4-3-2-1 grounding technique” is always a good place to start.

While this trick is making its rounds on TikTok, it has been around for ages and remains a favorite because it’s so effective. According to Maria Rodriguez, LMFT, a therapist and owner of Ivy Roots Psychotherapy, the “five things” technique uses the five senses to help pull your mind out of distress and back into the present moment. “It’s accessible for everyone and helps with calming the nervous system during moments of stress,” Rodriguez tells Bustle.

On TikTok, creator @welcometoabundance said this technique is also one of the simplest ways to calm anxiety, and that’s why she always keeps it in mind. You don’t need any tools, aromatherapy, teas, or tinctures — just a few seconds to take in your surroundings. When you’re anxious, that’s often all you need to do to feel better. In her comments, one person wrote, “I really needed this.” And honestly? Same. Here’s what to know about this anxiety-reducing hack.

How To Do The “5-4-3-2-1” Grounding Technique

Then next time you’re feeling dissociated, stressed, or on the verge of a spiral, walk yourself through the 5-4-3-2-1- grounding technique by first noticing five things you can see. Rodriguez recommends looking around and letting your eyes settle on one thing at a time. See the details, too. What’s the texture? The color? Really look at each of your five things.

Next, pay attention to where you are and name four things you can hear. “Are there cars outside? Honking? Can you hear static from an electronic? Your cat digging in their litter? If you can’t hear anything, you can even listen for your breath,” says Rodriguez.

After you listen for four things, focus on three things you can feel, like your feet on the floor, the sensation of your sleeves, or your back against the chair. Follow up with two things you can smell. It can be something obvious, like a candle burning nearby, or something tougher to detect, like your freshly laundered shirt or the dusty smell of the heater.

The purpose of this trick isn’t necessarily to successfully find something. It’s about paying attention to your body and surroundings.

“If there’s nothing noticeable, you can carry a familiar scent with you. Do you enjoy the smell of vanilla? Does pumpkin spice make you feel relaxed?” says Rodriguez. “If you don’t have access to anything to smell, consider trying to remember the smell of two of your favorite things.”

To finish, notice if you can taste anything. “Chewing gum, a sip of water, or even the aftertaste of your last meal can count,” says Rodriguez. “Attempt to imagine the taste of your favorite food if there’s nothing accessible to taste.” The purpose of this trick isn’t necessarily to successfully find something. It’s about paying attention to your body and surroundings to get your mind focused on anything else but your panic.

Why It Works

When therapists talk about “grounding” they’re referring to the act of slowing down and bringing your spinning mind back to the present. There are many ways to ground yourself, but the 5-4-3-2-1 trick works by engaging each sense one by one to reduce your overwhelm.

“This can help de-escalate heightened emotions and make it easier to focus on manageable steps — rather than feeling engulfed by the moment,” they say. “Many times when we are dysregulated we fall into trauma responses: fight, flight, freeze, and fawn. By focusing on your senses, you interrupt the ‘fight or flight’ response and create a gentle way to help your brain recalibrate.”

Instead of feeling consumed by the symptoms of panic, you’ll notice that your mind stops racing, your heart stops pounding, your breathing slows, and you feel less stuck, dizzy, shaky, or upset. “It works by activating the body’s parasympathetic nervous system, the part that helps us ‘rest and digest,’” says Rodriguez. “Grounding like this can also gradually reduce cortisol — the stress hormone — bringing a calmer perspective and reducing the physical symptoms of anxiety.”

When To Try It

Try this trick anytime you’re feeling a rush of big emotions, the dizziness of panic, the breathlessness of anxiety, or the stress of overstimulation. “It’s perfect for moments when you feel out of control, too, like before a challenging conversation, while dealing with anger, or in public settings where you can’t fully ‘let loose,’” says Rodriguez. It’s discreet, so you can do it while on a crowded train, in a meeting, or in a busy grocery store — and no one will ever know.

If it doesn’t help right away, that’s OK. Rodriguez recommends repeating it a few times or grounding via smaller steps, like simply noticing your breath or the feeling of your feet on the floor. It’s often a matter of figuring out what works best for your brain.

Source:

Maria Rodriguez, LMFT, licensed marriage and family therapist, owner of Ivy Roots Psychotherapy