12 Flirty Texts To Send To Your Long-Term Partner

In romantic partnerships, sharing how you feel about your partner is key to fostering a healthy dynamic. For many couples, there can be a tendency to pass up these opportunities, Erika Kaplan, a professional matchmaker and VP of Membership at Three Day Rule, tells Bustle. “Couples run into trouble in long-term relationships when they start being so comfortable in their relationship that they assume their partner knows how they feel,” Kaplan says. “Communication — and sometimes simply validation — goes a long way.”

Showing your partner you care about them doesn’t have to be a grand display of affection, but it’s also a good idea to not let those feelings go unspoken. Sending a sweet or flirty text to your partner can be a good way to start. “It's important to ensure you are sprinkling in some affirmative words of love in your day-to-day texts and other conversations,” says Kaplan. “Try not to let the mundane day-to-day usurp the fact that you two really do have a romantic connection. Putting the work in is important!”

Making an effort to share these feelings with your partner can easily become a habit with a little consistency. Below, Kaplan shares some examples of flirty texts to send to your long-term partner.

"Just wanted to say hi and let you know I appreciate you :) Can't wait to see you after work!" After some time in a relationship, it’s easy to forget to let your partner know that you appreciate them. This text can be a simple way to remind your partner how much they mean to you.

“Thinking about the way you kissed me before you left for work this morning. You still give me butterflies!” Over time, intense attraction can ebb and flow in a longer-term relationship. Let your partner know that you still admire them and feel the passion in the connection you share.

"Seriously excited for date night tonight. Is it 7 p.m. yet? Can't wait to see you!" Even date nights can start to feel like a routine from time to time. Try sending your partner an intentional message that lets them know you still get that giddy feeling before seeing them.

“Sitting at my desk at work, but I’m really wishing we were cuddling in bed right now. I miss you!” While having your own life and independence is good, it’s also OK to miss your partner’s presence and look forward to seeing them again. Letting them know that you feel that way can be a sweet reminder of how much being present together means to you.

"You + me + Netflix + takeout = best Tuesday night ever." While sitting on the couch and marathon-watching your favorite show can feel less like quality time, it’s still possible to make sharing that time with your partner feel special.

"Hope your meeting went well. I'm sure you crushed it! They're lucky to have you." Being your partner’s biggest cheerleader doesn’t have to require interrupting your day. Try setting a reminder on your phone to text them some encouraging words when you know they have a big day at work.

“*Selfie* Missing your cute face, so here’s mine.” Mixing it up with a compliment with a quick snap of you when you’re apart is sure to make them smile.

"Thanks again for handling the [chore/project]. Made my life so much easier :)" When you live with your partner, you may take some acts of service for granted. If your partner did something to make your day easier, even if it was small, try letting them know.

"How did I get so lucky? I love you!" No matter if they did something to inspire this message, or if you just want to let them know you love them, this text is a great way to remind your partner how special the relationship is to you.

“I made a reservation at that new place downtown you’ve been wanting to try. Meet me there after work, my treat!” Surprising your partner with a nice date night is one small way to help keep the romance alive. Remembering how important it is to keep “dating” in a long-term partnership makes all the difference.

"You looked so cute on your way out the door this morning. I'm the luckiest!" Flirting with a long-term partner can fall by the wayside sometimes, but it’s easy to send your partner a compliment to let them know that they’re still “doing it” for you.

"I know I don't say it all the time but ... I love you!" Admitting that you sometimes forget to express your feelings to your partner can open a dialogue about what each of you can do more often to show that you care. Even if neither of you has words of affirmation as your love language, communicating that you love them is never a bad idea.

Expert:

Erika Kaplan, professional matchmaker and VP of Membership at Three Day Rule