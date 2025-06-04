TikTok’s “Hobby Bag” Is A Genius Hack To Cure Boredom

Ever notice how time seems to stand still when you’re bored? It could be when you’re commuting via train, waiting at a doctor’s office, standing in line, on a long car ride, or killing time before an appointment. Nothing’s worse than sitting there with nothing to do.

This is why “hobby bags” are going viral on TikTok. Instead of looking at their phone or staring off into space, many creators are packing a bag full of crafts, books, and projects and bringing it with them wherever they go. On the app, @littlebopri has the perfect example of a hobby bag. Her tote holds a watercolor book, paints, a case full of pens and pencils for doodling, a notebook for writing down song lyric ideas, and her Kindle.

Creator @hailleyhobbies said she also likes to pack a hobby bag, even if she’ll only be gone for two hours. In her comments, someone said, “I always bring my planner, Kindle, and a paper book everywhere I go. Grocery store? Still coming.” Another wrote, “Every single time I haven’t brought my bag I got stuck waiting for hours with nothing to keep me busy,” while someone else said “Aaaaand now I’m about to go down a hobby bag rabbit hole.” Here’s why you need one, too.

Why You Need A Hobby Bag

Finding a hobby as an adult sometimes feels like a hobby in itself. It’s tough to land on a craft or project that keeps your attention, which is why so many people dabble in crochet, reading, drawing, or junk journaling — and then end up with a pile of half-finished projects.

Even if you find something you love, like making bracelets or reading romance novels, life tends to get in the way. After a busy day, the last thing you want to do is take on another task, and that’s why your pile of knitting often goes untouched for months.

By keeping all of your hobbies in a bag — often a big canvas tote with a zip top — the idea is that you bring your crafts with you wherever you go and partake as needed. You might not realize it, but life is full of downtime, like when you have to wait 30 minutes at the dentist or when you’re stuck in line at the DMV.

These in-between moments, which are often very boring, are the perfect moment to dig through your bag, pull out a project, and enjoy. Not only does it fill the time, but it also allows you to make some progress on your projects.

Of course, hobby bags are also fun to bring with you on vacation, to the park, to the beach, or wherever else you might want to dabble, relax, or have fun. In a TikTok posted May 14, creator @avamstr said, “One thing about me is that I refuse to be bored.”

She went on to do a “what’s in my hobby bag” reveal, and it just goes to show how much you can stuff into a hobby bag. Hers included a paperback book, a cross-stitching project, watercolors and brushes, markers, an iPad for perusing Pinterest, a notebook for planning a Mamma Mia!-themed yoga class she’s going to teach, charging cords and cables, and a few snacks.

Another perk? Hobbies also have a way of spreading out across your home. There might be a pile of journals in one corner, your TBR books in another, an embroidery project by the couch, and acrylic paints on the kitchen counter.

By keeping everything in your hobby bag, you ensure all your goodies stay organized in one place, kind of like the viral purse bowl trend. When they’re easy to find, it might even mean you’ll be more likely to pick through and choose something to do when you have a moment to relax.

Of course, many people already carry books, crosswords, and journals in their everyday bag, but the hobby bag is something special. It’s a dedicated place to store your projects, and it makes it easy to grab when heading out the door. Just like that, you’ll never be bored again.