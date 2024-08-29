Feeling Tired & Stuck? Blame It On "Functional Freeze"

Even if you get up in the morning and go to work, it doesn’t necessarily mean you’re thriving. Sure, you might make it through the day in one piece, but you’ll know something’s up if you can’t wait to lie down, scroll on your phone, and completely zone out.

If this describes your routine to a T, you could be in a state of functional freeze. That’s when your body and mind respond to stress and other overwhelming situations by shutting down or “freezing” up. “Unlike the classic fight-or-flight response, where you either confront or flee from a threat, functional freeze is a kind of immobilization where you feel stuck,” says Dr. Caroline Fenkel, LCSW, a therapist and chief clinical officer at Charlie Health. “You're functioning, but not fully engaged.”

On Aug. 14, creator and therapist Simone Saunders, aka @thecognitivecorner, posted a TikTok showing what the functional freeze response can look like, and it struck a chord. The now-viral video shows her lying and scrolling on her phone late into the night, and it also mentions feeling foggy and checked out.

In Saunder’s comments section, one person said, “Definitely been suffering from functional freeze. Hate it here.” Another wrote, “Literally me at this moment. Can’t focus. Feeling blah.” Thousands of others liked comments asking about the causes of functional freeze and tips for getting out of it, showing this is a common problem. Keep reading below for some answers.

What Is Functional Freeze?

Functional freeze is sort of like a force-quit button on an overheating laptop. “When the brain is overwhelmed by stress or trauma, it can decide that freezing is the best way to survive,” says Lauren Auer, LCPC, a licensed clinical professional counselor and founder of Steadfast Counseling. “It’s like your system is saying, ‘This is too much, so let’s just pause everything for a while.’”

A functional freeze can happen after a traumatic experience, but it can also set in after a bout of stress. If your stress response is over-activated, your body will shift into a state run by the parasympathetic nervous system — specifically the dorsal vagus nerve — and that’s when you’ll feel like life is running in slow motion. “This is a protective mechanism where your body essentially shuts down to avoid further stress or harm,” says Fenkel. You’ll go about your day, but you won’t be feeling your best.

Signs You’re Stuck In Functional Freeze

Functional freeze can impact how you feel physically, mentally, and emotionally. According to Auer, it often makes daily tasks seem insurmountable, which is why you’ll want to lie down once you finish the things you have to do, like work.

Decision-making can be tough, too, since you’ll feel numb, foggy, or like you’re running on autopilot. “It’s as if you’re physically present but emotionally or mentally somewhere else,” she says.

It can also affect your desire or ability to go out, run errands, or see friends. “Everything will feel flat or muted as if life has lost its color,” Auer says.

Physically, functional freeze makes you feel weighed down or like you need to nap. “You might be tired, but not the kind of tired that goes away after a good night’s sleep — it’s more like a deep exhaustion,” says Auer.

How To Get Out Of Functional Freeze

The good news? You can get out of functional freeze, but Fenkel says it does require intentional effort.

Somatic Exercises

She recommends starting with somatic exercises to help you reconnect with your body so you feel safe and grounded. “Gentle movements like stretching, deep breathing, or even shaking out your arms and legs can help release the tension that’s keeping you in a freeze state.”

On TikTok, creator and therapist Angelica Crimmins, aka @balletgurl007, showed other somatic movements that can help, like gently squeezing your arms or thighs, doing forward bends and swaying back and forth, tapping on the top of your head, and even eating sour candy — all things that can “snap” you back to reality.

Vagus Nerve Stimulation

Vagus nerve-stimulating exercises are a big help, too. Examples include deep breathing techniques, humming, or specific yoga poses that stimulate the vagus nerve.

Starting Small

Another way out of a functional freeze is by doing small, manageable tasks. “Completing even small tasks can help you regain a sense of control and momentum,” says Fenkel. Once you get up and brush your teeth you could get on a roll and take a shower or clean your room.

Friends & Therapy

Reaching out to friends is also a good idea as it can help you out of isolation mode, but if your freeze is really intense — or the result of trauma — it might be necessary to chat with a professional.

“It’s very important to work with a therapist who understands trauma and how it’s stored in the body,” says Auer. “Healing through the traumatic memories that resulted in functional freeze will improve your sense of safety and capacity to manage life stress and improve your overall well-being.”

