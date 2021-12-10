While it can be cause for many an eye-roll, online dating certainly has its entertaining moments. We’ve all come across potential matches with hilarious dad jokes in their bios or goofy photos of their dance moves at a wedding reception. With its plethora of prompts, Hinge offers lots of opportunities to flaunt your funny bone. While you’re completing or updating your Hinge profile, it may be tricky to come up with some really good responses — especially if you want to use the “dating me is like” prompt.
Many dating app users are inclined to match with someone rocking a great sense of humor, so the pressure is on to fill your dating app bio with clever one-liners. Those glimpses of silliness might give you a good idea of what dating them is like, and a shared sense of humor goes a long way to developing chemistry with someone. “Having the same sense of humor shows that two people think alike and are very compatible with each other,” Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking previously told Bustle.
If you’re stumped on figuring out a cheeky way to show off your comedic genius, try one of these funny “dating me is like” Hinge prompt examples.