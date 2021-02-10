11 Galentine's Day Date Ideas, Inspired By Your Favorite Movies

Sex & Relationships
Your BFF is the love of your life.
This holiday, brought to you by none other than Leslie Knope of Parks & Recreation fame, falls on February 13 — and was invented purely to celebrate friendships. So if you and your BFF are looking for things to do Galentine's Day, check out these 11 fun ideas based on all the best movies.
Since Amy Poehler created Galentine's Day, spend Feb. 13 watching all of her best movies. Start the day with Baby Mama, then move on to Mean Girls, Inside Out, and finally Sisters.