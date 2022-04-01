65 Truth Or Dare Questions To Spice Up Game Night

What’s better than some organized fun when spending a night in with your besties? You could have a movie night to catch up on those Oscars winners, play a game of BS or Cards Against Humanity, or maybe even throw it way back and play a classic game of truth or dare.

Asking good truth or dare questions is a great way to get to know your friends better, whether you’re wanting to unearth old stories, reminisce about shared childhood moments (you also had a crush on Cole Sprouse on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody?), or simply watch your friends doing embarrassing dares. And the best part: no console or devices needed!

In case you need to be reminded what the rules are, here’s a refresher: Go around in a circle asking players whether they want to answer a truth question or do a dare. If the person picks “truth,” they’ll have to answer a truth question the group has come up with; if the person picks “dare,” they’ll have to do a dare the group has chosen (some parties might choose to write down the truth questions and dares on slips of paper and put them in a bowl to be chosen at random). If someone refuses a turn, there’s often a forfeit involved — for example, they can take a drink or be put on snack duty.

Ready to play? Here are 65 truth or dare questions, from heartfelt truth questions that’ll prompt some wholesome responses and make you say “Aww!” to some naughty dares that’ll make you either laugh out loud or go all red in the face.

Funny Truth Or Dare Questions

What’s a gross food combination you really like? Show the most embarrassing photo on your phone. What’s your worst habit? Let the group DM someone from your Instagram account. What’s your most disastrous date story? Let the group put five random liquids in a cup, and then drink it. What’s the weirdest dream you’ve had? Do your best celebrity impression. What’s the worst date you’ve been on? Tell the group your best dad joke. Have you ever lied to get out of an awkward situation? Eat something the group picks without using your hands. Do you have a finsta?

Heartfelt Truth Or Dare Questions

What’s the biggest misconception people have about you? Show the last text you sent your mom. Have you ever said something you regret? Turn to the person to your left and tell them what you most like about them. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you? Hug the person to your right for 10 seconds. Why did your last relationship end? Like the first five Instagram Stories on your timeline. If you could go back in time and reverse a mistake you made, what time would you go back to? Comment “❤️❤️❤️” on the first post on your Instagram timeline. What’s the best advice you’ve ever been given? Draw a scene from your favorite movie and have the group guess it. Do you have a best friend?

Deep Truth Or Dare Questions

When was the last time you cried? Try to make yourself cry in front of the group. What was the last lie you told? Let the person to your right tweet something deep on your behalf. What’s the worst thing you’ve ever done? Let the group go through your phone for one minute. What’s your biggest fear? Call a friend and tell them, “Everything is going to be alright,” with no context. Have you ever cheated on someone? Dump out your bag or pockets and do a show and tell. What’s a secret you’ve never told anyone? Read aloud the last five things you Google searched. What’s your biggest insecurity?

Lighthearted Truth Or Dare Questions

Who’s the last person you searched on Instagram? Show the last text you sent. Who’s the last person you followed on Instagram? Do a plank for a full minute. Who was your first celebrity crush? Show us your first ever Instagram post. Have you ever cheated on a test? Attempt the first TikTok dance that comes up on your For You page. What’s something embarrassing you secretly love? Post the most recent selfie on your phone on Instagram Stories, and keep it up! If you could swap wardrobes with someone in this room, who would it be? Swap shirts with the person to your left for the rest of the evening. What’s the most ridiculous thing you own?

