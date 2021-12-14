Between mindless scrolling through social media and spending hours watching TikTok, we’ve all developed certain habits we resort to when we’re bored. Even those of us who use dating apps can sometimes find ourselves swiping through our entire chosen radius, just to feel something. Rather than give in to those temptations, it might be a better idea to initiate some good ol’ human contact and ask your friends some spicy questions when you’re bored.

According to the Survey Center on American Life’s 2021 American Perspectives Survey, between May 2020 and May 2021 many Americans reported having fewer close friendships and less contact with their friends. The survey found that 43% of both men and women aged 18-29 lost touch with several of their friends within those 12 months. Of course, the 2020 lockdown was an obvious factor to why this became a statistical trend, but even prior to that, experts were concerned about loneliness in America.

It may feel like slightly more of an effort now, but reaching out to your people when you’re bored can lead to some great conversation and laughs. If you need inspiration to get connected again, here are 20 questions to ask your friends when you’re bored.

Juicy Questions To Ask Your Friends

1. Would you rather get back together with your very first ex, or give up all social media for an entire year?

2. Who is an animated movie character you would totally hook up with if they were real?

3. What is the most embarrassing thing you’ve ever said/done on a date?

4. Be honest: how often do you actually floss your teeth?

5. What’s the most cringe song on your current playlist?

Questions That Will Bring You Even Closer

1. Who would you consider “the one that got away” for you?

2. What is something you’ve always wanted to tell me?

3. Where do you see yourself 20 years from now?

4. If you had to choose, what are three things that you absolutely need to be happy in life?

5. What is something you’re really afraid of?

Deep Questions To Ask Your Friends

1. What are your thoughts on climate change? Has it impacted whether you want to have kids?

2. In your ideal world, what would social media look like and how would it be used?

3. If you were told you only had six months to live, how would you spend that time?

4. What’s your earliest childhood memory like?

5. If money wasn’t a factor, what would you ultimately want to do with your life?

Questions To Take A Walk Down Memory Lane

1. What is your favorite memory we’ve made together?

2. How do you think I’ve changed since we initially became friends?

3. What was your first impression of me?

4. What is the funniest moment we’ve ever had together?

5. How would you describe our friendship?

Even if you’ve known them forever, there are countless questions to ask your friends when you’re bored. So next time you catch yourself totally zoning out, ask your friend to get coffee or dinner, or even just challenge them to a game of 20 questions over text. You’ll be surprised how much you actually didn’t know.