This Viral Stretch Routine Will Help You With Scrolling Fatigue

Ever take a deep breath when you're stressed, let it all out, and think, "Wow, I really needed that?” On Aug. 27, Dr. Diana Joy Ostroff, a naturopathic physician, shared a TikTok featuring a series of hand stretches that hit that same satisfying spot — and it seems to have resonated, racking up over 370,000 likes and counting.

Ostroff started by opening and closing her hands, as if she were waving goodbye. “Do this with me!” she said. “Put down your phone!” After a few rounds, she opened her fingers wide multiple times for another stretch, then pushed all her fingers backward, then gently pulled on each one individually.

“We have to strengthen our fingers because the stronger they are, the more flexible they can be,” she added. “Doesn’t it feel good?” It’s one of those TikToks that stops you in your tracks and compels you to follow along. As you try it, you can feel your muscles loosening, your hands relaxing, and your blood starting to circulate.

In her comments, someone said, “Can this be the new ‘are you still scrolling?’” Another wrote, “Wait, my hands feel so much better. Thank you, doc.” Others agreed, saying things like, “I didn’t even know my hands were hurting until this!”

The Benefits Of Stretching Your Hands

While Dr. Joy said these moves can strengthen your hands and help prevent the symptoms of arthritis down the road, they also offer a much-needed stretch that feels amazing in the moment — and that’s what hit with the TikTok crowd.

According to Dr. Dan Ginader, PT, DPT, a physical therapist, most people don’t stretch any part of their body as regularly as they should, and you often can’t tell until you do something to loosen up. “Doing a short routine like this will feel good and can help prevent the feeling of stiffness,” he tells Bustle.

This particular series of moves is also a nice way to take a break if you’re constantly texting, clutching your phone, or typing. “Like extending your back after sitting for a while or stretching your calves after a plane ride, it just feels good to take a hand that is rounded and scrunched using a phone or computer and having it do different motions,” he says.

According to Ginader, these stretches are definitely worth a try. “We all use our hands frequently enough to benefit from stretching,” he says, adding it would feel best after a long scroll sesh or at the end of a busy work day.

“Putting your phone down and moving in a way that is slightly different from what you're used to is a great feeling,” he says. “Everyone would benefit from doing it more — and doing it with other body parts as well.”

Dr. Joy’s Hand Stretches

Ready to release your hands? Here are the stretches recommended in Dr. Joy’s viral TikTok.

Spread your fingers wide, like a “stop” signal, then close them into a fist. Repeat for a few seconds.

Spread your fingers wide, then draw them all back in to touch. Repeat for a few seconds.

Use one hand to gently push your fingers slightly backward on the other hand. You might hear a few pops. Repeat on both sides.

Gently pull on each finger, one by one.

Shake your hands back and forth. Repeat for a few seconds.

Roll your wrists in one direction, then the other.

Source:

Dr. Dan Ginader, PT, DPT, doctor of physical therapy