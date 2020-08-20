7 Things People Believe About Hangovers That Actually Aren’t True

Hangovers are the bane of every drinker's life. You have a few beveraginos with friends, and wake up feeling like you knocked back a Hydroflask of sawdust. Folk remedies for hangovers reach back thousands of years; the ancient Romans recommended swallowing some burned swallow beak to alleviate the morning-after blues. While that's decidedly out of fashion these days, many myths and old wives' tales about hangovers are still around, making your Saturday morning wake-up even more awful.
Tried and true advice about hangovers — like hydrating — aren't up for debate. One good way to heal your hangover in the morning is stocking your fridge, Dr. Jaclyn Tolentino D.O., a family physician at Parsley Health, tells Bustle. "Your first meal should be something liver-supportive, gentle, and anti-inflammatory, like avocado toast, a banana, a high-quality broth, or eggs," she says. Eggs contain cysteine, a compound that may help break down the acetaldehyde that builds up in the the body while drinking.
Other ideas about hangover "cures" are a lot less reliable, though. You can't actually take preventative aspirin, drink half of Niagara Falls, or down a Bloody Mary as soon as you wake up to banish symptoms. As a hangover happens, your body processes your alcohol intake, recovers from dehydration, deals with inflammation, and generally makes your life as miserable as it can. There aren't any hard-and-fast proven shortcuts to a hangover, even if your drinking buddies insist a morning mimosa makes it all better. Here are seven myths about hangovers, and the reality behind them.
Experts:
Dr. Scott Braunstein M.D.
Dr. Michael Richardson M.D.
Dr. Jaclyn Tolentino D.O.
