12 Health Benefits Of Indoor Rock Climbing

Better arm strength is just the beginning

All the health benefits of indoor rock climbing, according to fitness pros.
Indoor rock climbing is way more than a fun weekend challenge with friends. Whether you boulder or use ropes, climbing is a solid way to stay active, build some muscle, and give yourself a confidence boost, says Blaikley Thompson with Cultivate Climbing. Here’s what to know.

It Works The Arms

To start with the most obvious, you’ll definitely work your arm muscles while climbing, Thompson says. Your forearms engage the most as you move up and around the wall, adds personal trainer Steve Theunissen. But the triceps and biceps get some action, too.

