Fitness

All The Muscles You Work When Rock Climbing

It's actually a well-rounded workout.

What muscles does rock climbing work? Experts explain.
Shutterstock

Shutterstock

Indoor rock climbing is a fun challenge and makes for a well-rounded workout, says trainer Dave Mace. It requires some flexibility and coordination, and it also calls on a wide range of muscles as you reach, pull, and scramble your way up the wall.

Shutterstock

Lats

One of the main muscles indoor rock climbing works is the latissimus dorsi, aka the “lats” of the mid-back, Mace says. This “pull” muscle helps you hang onto the wall and pull yourself up to the next hold.

Tap