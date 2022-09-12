Fitness
It's actually a well-rounded workout.
Shutterstock
Indoor rock climbing is a fun challenge and makes for a well-rounded workout, says trainer Dave Mace. It requires some flexibility and coordination, and it also calls on a wide range of muscles as you reach, pull, and scramble your way up the wall.
Shutterstock
One of the main muscles indoor rock climbing works is the latissimus dorsi, aka the “lats” of the mid-back, Mace says. This “pull” muscle helps you hang onto the wall and pull yourself up to the next hold.