TikTok's "Hidden Talent" Trend Is Comedy Gold

If you spend enough time on TikTok, then you know the odds of going viral and becoming famous are never zero. Sometimes it’s as easy as posting a joke or doing a little dance, and before you know it, you have a hit podcast or are appearing on Dancing with the Stars.

It’s why the “hidden talent” trend is the perfect mix of funny and relatable. All the busy, tired, 9-to-5 workers of the world are taking to the app to record themselves singing their own rendition of “Stay With Me” by Sam Smith. The goal? To see if they have a hidden singing talent that would allow them to quit their job and live a life of luxury.

While a few people have stayed in tune and successfully belted out the high notes, most have failed miserably in the funniest way — and that’s precisely what the trend is all about. The setup of these videos often shows someone recording themselves in a mirror or next to coworkers at the office. As the song kicks in, they grab something that looks like a microphone, attempt to sing, and almost immediately realize they’ll need to clock back into work tomorrow.

The “Hidden Talent” Trend On TikTok

The more you watch the “hidden talent” trend, the funnier it gets. When @doshh25 and her partner attempted to sing, their voices cracked, and they immediately fell off beat. This led to the second funniest thing about this trend: the comments section.

Under @doshh25’s video, which has over 750,000 likes, one person said, “Actually, start working weekends, too.” Another joked, “Please get a third job just in case,” while someone else sent a photo of the alarm app and said, “Let’s keep these ON!”

This trend also shows people singing in their cars and with friends, but the best clips come from those who are clearly still at work, like @valpalmorgan who took a quick break to see if she could become a singer instead of going to her 8-to-5 job. Turns out the answer is no, and the same goes for her coworker. In the comments section, someone said, “Ya’ll clocking into 8 to 8 now.”

What’s even better is when someone looks like they’re going to nail those notes, like @marevxxx, who tried the trend with two friends. At the start of her video, she cleared her throat as if she was preparing to amaze the world with her vocal talents, only to totally bomb. The fact that she was singing into a spaghetti strainer should have been a giveaway.

While some singers make it a few lines in before they get off-key, others know right away, like @saniyaxej_ who tried the trend with her partner. From the very first note, they both knew they weren’t destined for stardom — at least not as singers.

It remains to be seen if the “hidden talent” trend will uncover the next great recording artist. For now, it’s the perfect thing to watch when you need a bit of dopamine.