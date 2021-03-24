How To Start A Stretching Routine, According To Fitness Pros

Wellness
Say goodbye to those tight hips and hammies.
From improving your athletic performance to relieving stress, there are all kinds of reasons to get your stretch on. But... where to begin? To help, trainers share their tips for how to start a stretching routine.
Start by figuring out why you want to stretch in the first place, says Hyfit head trainer Eli Poplinger. Is it to warm up or wind down from a workout? Or to counteract bad WFH posture? From there, you’ll be able to pick the stretches that work best for you.