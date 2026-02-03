Nothing snaps you out of a stressful state quite like doing something unserious. That’s why, the next time you’re feeling on edge, you should breathe out like a horse.

In a viral TikTok, creator @giuliahalkier_ said a “horse breath” is one of the best ways to lower your cortisol levels and regulate your nervous system. Just like humming or chanting, the vibration it creates helps to stimulate the vagus nerve in your neck so your body knows it’s OK to relax. It’s also kind of fun, which is why it works like a charm.

“If you’re someone who constantly feels stressed or you feel like you’re stuck in that freeze zone where you almost feel numb, this is going to be amazing for helping you shift back into ventral vagal safe and social engagement state — which is frankly where we all want to be,” she said.

In her comments, one person said they tried it and “instantly felt better.” Another wrote, “This is great! I got so relaxed I felt like falling asleep.” Creator @brittany_nance also talked about the horse breath or “horse lips,” noting that on top of stimulating your vagus nerve, the breath works to relax your jaw and get you out of fight-or-flight. Here’s what to know.

Why “Horse Breath” Works

According to Chloë Bean, LMFT, a somatic trauma therapist in Los Angeles, a horse breath is a slow exhale through relaxed lips that allows them to vibrate or flutter. Horses make a similar sound when they’re relaxed or releasing tense muscles, and mimicking it can help humans relax too.

“I use it with clients who feel tension in their jaw, chest, or throat, or who struggle to slow their breathing when they're feeling panicky,” she tells Bustle. “This is especially helpful for people who feel keyed up, frustrated, or irritated. It is a quick reset.”

It’s also an easy way to feel more grounded in your body, which can be tough to achieve when your mind is racing and you’re overwhelmed. “You can only do it if your face is relaxed, so it is a great mind-body tool,” she says.

The long, slow exhale is the key component. “It signals safety to the nervous system and helps shift the body out of fight-or-flight into a more parasympathetic state,” Bean says. “The lip vibration and sound also reduce jaw and throat tension, which are common areas where stress is held. For many people, it naturally slows the breath without effort, similar to pursed lip breathing.”

The silly factor is another reason this can help you settle down. Not only does a horse breath bring more awareness back to your body, but it can also interrupt anxious thought loops. “Because it feels playful and physical, it's often easier for people than silent breathing exercises, because you are actually hearing and feeling the tension release,” she adds. “Singers use this exercise frequently to warm up, loosen jaw tension, and regulate their breathing.”

Try it after a long day, when you’re stressed at your desk, or as a way to release nerves before a meeting or speech. It comes in clutch when you’re cranky, Bean says, or anytime you notice a clenched jaw or shallow breathing. “It's also great as a quick reset between tasks when stress quietly builds through the day.”

How To Do A Horse Breath

Think about how your lips move when you say “brrr.” Make that same noise, but blow air out at the same time. “The focus is less on the inhale and more on extending the exhale while letting the jaw, lips, and face fully relax,” Bean says. Here’s how to do it.

Inhale gently through your nose for about 3 to 4 seconds.

Exhale through relaxed lips and jaw.

Let your lips softly vibrate for 5 to 8 seconds.

Keep your shoulders, jaw, tongue, and face loose.

Repeat 3 to 6 times or as needed.

There's no strict rule — the goal is releasing a longer, relaxed exhale, rather than counting perfectly.

Notice how you feel in between each exhale and inhale. Hopefully, you’re more relaxed while channeling your inner horse girl.

Source:

Chloë Bean, LMFT, somatic trauma therapist