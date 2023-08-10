Nothing beats a hot girl walk, but have you ever tried a hot girl roll? On TikTok, where rollerblading workouts have over 103 million views, the girlies are forgoing the ever-popular self-care stroll in favor of skating around town.

Just like a hot girl walk, rollerblading is an excuse to go outside and spend time with yourself, except it allows you to cover way more ground. Also called blading or inline skating, rollerblading can be a casual activity or a full-on cardio workout, depending on how fast you glide and how far you decide to go. As you skate, you’ll see the sights, feel the wind in your hair, and look like a total baddie, which is a large part of the appeal.

All you need to get started is a pair of blades, a helmet, and an open stretch of road. While it can take some time to get used to balancing on a set of wheels, rollerblading is relatively easy to pick up. If you tried rollerblading as a kid, back when it was popular in the ’90s and early 2000s, your sweet skate skills could come back in a flash. If you’re trying it for the first time, though, don’t worry: Many argue that rollerblading is easier than rollerskating thanks to the extra ankle support and straight set of wheels.

In the same way, rollerskating made a comeback in 2020, everyone’s now rediscovering how fun it is to blade thanks to TikTokers like @meerskis. In her videos — which document her daily blades as well as tips for skating — she says she rollerblades as a fun hobby, as a form of exercise, and as a way to boost her mental clarity. Sometimes she’ll out for a casual skate, and sometimes she blades 10 miles in under an hour, which goes to show that you can scoot around for fun or really push yourself if you want to turn your skating sesh into a workout.

It’s clear TikTokers are intrigued. One of her commenters said, “Why have I never thought of this before? It’s such a vibe” and another wrote, “It looks so much more fun than walking, running, or biking.” It’s why TikToker @kinseywolanski wants rollerblading to take the place of hot girl walks. If you’ve been meaning to spice up your daily strolls, a skate really could do the trick.

Rollerblading is fun to learn, fun to do — and it just so happens to be good for you. The gliding motion helps strengthen your leg muscles, pushing yourself forward serves as an ideal cardio workout, and staying upright also boosts your balance and stability.

To really play up the vibes, make a spicy playlist, put on your headphones, and pull on a cute ‘fit. Once you get the hang of it, you’ll be skating all over town like the hottest of hot girls.

Studies referenced:

Muehlbauer, T. (2013). Inline skating for balance and strength promotion in children during physical education. Percept Mot Skills. doi: 10.2466/30.06.PMS.117x29z9.