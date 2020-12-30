How To Help Your Grandparents Cope With Loneliness During The Pandemic

Age UK

Throughout the pandemic Age UK have been a leading advocate speaking up for the needs of older people in the UK. They have a whole section on their website dedicated to COVID-19 queries and advice on what you can do.

For additional support you can call 0800 169 65 65 for practical advice. For a general chat their support line is open day or night on 0800 470 80 90.

Re-Engage

Re-Engage works all year round to provide support for older people who live alone. Their call companion service can match up an older person with someone to regularly speak to in lockdown. Similarly, they run events and reading groups.

Independent Age

One of the most difficult things about COVID-19 has been not having people around for practical help. Independent Age provides advice on loneliness and grief, housing, money, and so much more.

You can call their helpline on 0800 319 6789.

Hello Fresh

If you’d like to gift a delicious meal to your grandparents then HelloFresh is an awesome option. Instead of going to the shops, the ingredients will be delivered right to their door.

They can decide when they have each of the meals and you can get it on a rolling subscription so a few meals every week will be taken care of by you. You could even get the same boxes and cook and eat your meals over a video call.

Mind

Mind has worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to highlight the effects it has had on people’s mental health. It can be difficult to verbalise when you’re feeling down, depressed, or anxious. If you’re worried about the mental health of a loved one the Mind website has lots of resources with a focus on COVID-19.

Golden Carers

One of the toughest things over the last ten months has been trying to find things to keep yourself busy. Golden Carers has tapped into that and produced an extensive list of all of the activities that are both COVID-19-safe and more interesting than watching back to back TV. You can gift your grandparents a painting by numbers, puzzle, or crossword. Alternatively, you could buy them a gardening guide.

MentalHealth.org

This time has been really uncertain and for so many people the “unknown” factor of the pandemic has been the worst. MentalHealth.org has put a document together, targeted at older adults, that outlines how to stay safe, look after their mental health, and find out what support they’re entitled to.