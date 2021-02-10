Wellness
"Go hard, but not too hard."
Motivating to exercise is hard enough, but when you're sweating your way through the fifth round of burpees, it can be more challenging to finish your sesh. To help, fitness trainers have shared their top tips on how to push through hard workouts when you're losing steam.
It's all about setting the mood for your home workouts: light candles, crank the music, or display your weights, suggests Rumble Boxing trainer Rachel Oyama. It'll put you in the mindset to slay.