The 7 Best Stretches For Your Bicep Muscles

The perfect follow-up to arm day.

Here's how to stretch your biceps, according to trainers.
By Carolyn Steber

It’s not uncommon to have sore biceps after a tough arm workout, says trainer Lindsay Wenndt. This area can also feel tight if you sit at a desk all day. Once you learn how to stretch your biceps, you’ll find improved mobility and less pesky pain. Here are 7 the pros recommend.

“T” Stretch

Wenndt says this stretch will open up your biceps, shoulders, and chest to help relieve soreness.

- Hold arms out at your sides, like the letter “T.”

- Pull arms back behind you as far as you can.

- Turn palms up. Look up.

Hold for 15 to 30 seconds.

Tap