The 7 Best Stretches For Your Bicep Muscles

The perfect follow-up to arm day.
It’s not uncommon to have sore biceps after a tough arm workout, says trainer Lindsay Wenndt. This area can also feel tight if you sit at a desk all day. Once you learn how to stretch your biceps, you’ll find improved mobility and less pesky pain. Here are 7 the pros recommend.
Wenndt says this stretch will open up your biceps, shoulders, and chest to help relieve soreness.
- Hold arms out at your sides, like the letter “T.”
- Pull arms back behind you as far as you can.
- Turn palms up. Look up.
Hold for 15 to 30 seconds.