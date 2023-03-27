Fitness

The 10 Best Stretches For Your Traps

Give your upper back some TLC.

How to stretch your traps, according to fitness trainers.
Shutterstock

Shutterstock

The traps refer to the diamond-shaped trapezius muscle that extends from your neck to your shoulder blades, says trainer Emily Higgins, CPT. It can feel tight after a set of back exercises — or if you sit for too long. Here, 11 trap stretches to try, straight from the pros.

Shutterstock

Head Tilt

A simple head tilt stretches your upper back, says Higgins.

- Sit or stand upright with a neutral spine.

- Place one hand on your head.

- Gently pull head toward shoulder.

- Feel a stretch in traps.

- Hold for 30 seconds.

- Repeat twice on each side.

Tap