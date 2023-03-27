The 10 Best Stretches For Your Traps

Fitness
Give your upper back some TLC.
The traps refer to the diamond-shaped trapezius muscle that extends from your neck to your shoulder blades, says trainer Emily Higgins, CPT. It can feel tight after a set of back exercises — or if you sit for too long. Here, 11 trap stretches to try, straight from the pros.
A simple head tilt stretches your upper back, says Higgins.
- Sit or stand upright with a neutral spine.
- Place one hand on your head.
- Gently pull head toward shoulder.
- Feel a stretch in traps.
- Hold for 30 seconds.
- Repeat twice on each side.