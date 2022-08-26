Shutterstock
Do you dream of waking up early to exercise, but tend to feel too groggy? While it can be tough to push through, there are lots of little tips and tricks that make it easier to get out of bed and into your workout gear. Here, trainers share how to work out in the morning.
Fitness instructor Alayna Curry recommends laying out your clothes and fitness gear the night before. Think leggings, yoga mat, water bottle, etc. — all in one place. That way you can just grab and go instead of getting overwhelmed and going back to bed.