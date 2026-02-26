“Immersive Reading” Will Finally Help You Open A Book Before Bed Instead Of Scrolling

Some people breeze through books like no big deal. They find it easy to read 10 novels a month, and always seem to be stocking up on more. Meanwhile, others watch as dust gathers on their TBR piles.

If you want to read more books, but often find it tough to focus, there’s a nifty trick called “immersive reading” that could be a big help. Instead of sitting in silence or white knuckling your way through a few chapters, you read the physical book while also listening to the audiobook. That way you can follow along and lose yourself in the story.

TikTok creator @whereismylibrarycard said, “Immersive reading has changed the game for me.” By putting on headphones and listening to the book as she reads, she said it’s helped with her retention and attention, and also boosted the overall experience. “The vibes are immaculate with the immersive reading,” she said in a viral clip. In her comments, someone pointed out that this technique feels a lot like watching a movie with subtitles.

Other creators have said this trick not only makes reading easier, but also more fun. “I’m a big believer that the environment you set for yourself while reading will be the determining factor on just how immersed you can be in your book,” @mandyrulez said. It’s why you should also light candles, grab a beverage, and set the stage for your upcoming tale. Here’s what to know about immersive reading.

This Is How You Read More Books

There are so many reasons why you might find it tough to get through a book. It’s so much easier to zone out with your phone, and often difficult to make the switch from a flashy TV show to something more analog

According to licensed psychologist Dr. Melissa Gluck, lack of attention and focus are also major factors. “We’ve all had that moment where we read a page, and then realize we don’t even know what we read because our mind was somewhere else,” she tells Bustle. It can turn you off from trying again, and it can also make reading seem like a chore.

“Oftentimes people are worn out from other tasks that require brain power, like work and school, that sitting down and focusing on reading a book can also feel mentally taxing,” she adds. “This is when watching TV starts to feel like a better idea.”

Immersive reading helps because it creates a deeper sensory experience — both auditory and visual. “When the words feel a little too much to process, the audiobook can take away some of the cognitive load,” Gluck says. “It does some of the work of illustrating the story, rather than needing to exert effort all by yourself to process and visualize the words in front of you.” In turn, you feel more engaged from the jump.

How To Do Immersive Reading

Immersive reading starts with setting the stage. If you really want to lock into the story, get the lighting right, grab a snack and a drink, and light a candle. Make sure you’re comfy, too, with plenty of pillows and blankets. That way you won’t have to readjust as you go.

Once you’re settled, pop your headphones in. According to TikTok, over-the-ear headphones are best because they truly block out noise and offer a movie-like experience. Next, cue up your audiobook — you can find many for free on Libby — and read along as the narrator speaks.

It should help you focus, especially if there are sound effects or if the narrator does fun voices. If you find the audiobook distracting, playing music that matches the vibe of your book could also help you feel immersed. Think spooky soundtracks for a horror story or orchestral music for a historic romance.

Here’s hoping you’ll lock into your book, enjoy the experience, and find yourself coming back for more.

Source:

Dr. Melissa Gluck, licensed psychologist, founder of Gluck Psychology Collective