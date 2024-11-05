In Chill Chat, Bustle sits down with stars to talk about all things wellness, from daily routines to hacks for getting a good sleep. Here, Jessica Tarlov, Bustle’s head of research and co-host of The Five on Fox News, shares how she’s managing Election Day stress.

If you wake up at 3 a.m. thinking about the election, just know that Jessica Tarlov is awake, too. Even though the political strategist aims for seven to nine hours of sleep each night, she often pops awake thinking about what she said on TV, how it was received, or more recently, what the world will look like once election results are in.

“I’m feeling nauseously optimistic about the election and about what the future holds,” the 40-year-old says on Monday, Nov. 4. Since 2022, she’s been a rare Democrat voice on Fox News, and while she’s keeping it together in the hope department, that doesn’t mean her Election Day will be calm. “I’ll be going back and forth to the studio three times on Nov. 5, and then I’ll be there until 2 a.m. Wednesday morning,” she says. “It’s really just go, go, go, go, go and I will not be trying to curb my stress at all, frankly. I thrive off of it.”

Tarlov will spend the next 48 hours cramming as much information into her head as possible. “The election is like the Super Bowl,” she says. “I’m not trying to decompress or deal with that stress right now. The day after, I’ll give it a shot.”

Below, she shares tips for coping with political news, her favorite exercise, and the one thing she says to her husband before bed.

The New York Times homepage today had the headline “How Americans Feel About The Election: Anxious and Scared.” What’s your reaction to that?

I say this as someone who works in politics: I overwhelmingly feel that we take it far too seriously. It obviously has big implications for society, but you can’t let it rule your life. That’s something that conservatives do a better job of than liberals: managing that doom-and-gloom feeling about electoral outcomes.

I mean, there are certain demographic groups that are going to have a tougher time as a result of a Trump administration. I’m not trying to be callous about it. But this idea that the world is going to end if he’s elected breeds incredibly unhealthy behavior and has made us feel more isolated and scared.

People are losing sleep. People are coming up with election night plans to be with their friends. It feels like everyone’s bracing for impact. Do you have any practices or routines that help you manage the stress of it?

I find that hydration is really the key to everything for me. My body is so much better behaved if I’m fully hydrated, and my mind by extension. I also zone out a ton, watch terrible television. There’s the normal, bad fare, like Love is Blind, and then there’s my addiction to Tell Me Lies.

Twitter is my only social media, and I’m definitely doom scrolling, but making a concerted effort to find positive content. There is content out there to uplift us.

Jeanine Pirro, Jessica Tarlov, Jesse Watters, Dana Perino and Greg Gutfeld on The Five. John Lamparski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Is there anything you do before bed that helps you fall asleep?

This is bad advice, but I catch up on emails and texts. I also always say to my husband, “Are we happy?” And he always tells me yes, which I appreciate. And we are, but it’s this fantastic gut check. Life is tough and complicated, especially with little kids. You have to recenter yourself to the fact that life may be tricky right now, but you have this great foundation with one another.

Tell me more about waking up in the middle of the night from stress.

My mind races a ton. I’m probably up an hour every night. I try not to touch my phone, though. That’s one of the point-of-no-return things. To fall back asleep, I’ll try to think about how little all of these moments are in the scheme of things, [even though they] feel enormous.

Since you try not to doom scroll, what’s your approach to using your phone?

Oh, I use it constantly. I’m sure a therapist would tell me I need to detach [from it]. But because my ability to do my job is anchored in having consumed the most information possible, I’m not looking to restrict it — just to consume it in a healthy way. I did go for a massage, though, a few days ago.

Did that help?

It was amazing, and I fell asleep, which I usually don’t, which I think proves out how badly I needed it.

Tarlov with Desi Lydic. Craig Barritt/Variety/Getty Images

What other wellness rituals do you turn to, in addition to massages?

I love spa and spa-adjacent stuff. I get my hair and makeup done at work, so I try to spend that time talking to the people I’m with — not looking at news. My hair and makeup team are close friends of mine, so that’s a time I shut off from it. And then spending time with my kids.

Do you have a specific evening routine?

In terms of a bedtime routine, my kids’ is more important than mine. I always say I’m going to read, but I always end up just watching Tell Me Lies.

And for mornings, are you a coffee person?

No, Diet Coke is my stimulant of choice by leaps and bounds. I want to do the Diet Coke TikTok challenge.

Love that. Do you think you’d get them all right?

I’m pretty sure. I could definitely [differentiate between] cans, plastic bottles, and anything flavored. On the fountain front, I could definitely tell McDonald’s. Some folks can do Arby’s versus Wendy’s, but I can’t do that.

Do you have a workout routine?

I’m a big walker. When weather permits, I’ll even walk up to Fox [from where] I live in Tribeca, and we love going for walks as a family. I work out with a trainer once a week, mostly for core and arm training, and I love SoulCycle. I actually wrote a piece for Romper about crying through SoulCycle after I had my first baby.

And one last question: Is there anything you’re keeping in mind as we head into Nov. 5?

There are a lot of people on both sides of this who have genuine and important reasons for supporting their candidates of choice. I think you have to live by the “do no harm” principle, and be gracious and generous with people no matter what the outcome is.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.