In Chill Chat, Bustle sits down with celebrities and influencers to talk about all things wellness, from daily routines to hacks for getting a good night’s sleep. Here, Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky talks about her morning routine, workout schedule, and partnership with Athleta.

If you’re wondering what it takes to win 14 medals as an Olympic swimmer, all you have to do is wake up at 5 a.m., train 25 hours a week, and then hop in the pool on your off days, too. This is Katie Ledecky’s totally casual training routine, and it’s a huge factor as to why she’s one of the most decorated professional athletes.

Ledecky is currently prepping to compete in the 800m-freestyle event at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, happening this summer, but she’s never too busy to stop and take a quick pic with a fan.

“It's really an honor to be able to put a smile on a young girl's face just by signing an autograph or taking a selfie,” the 27-year-old tells Bustle. “I hope that they have the experience that I've had, not necessarily to reach the Olympics, but just to find that joy in a sport, whether it’s swimming, gymnastics, soccer, baseball, softball, track — whatever it is.”

To continue inspiring young athletes, Ledecky is a member of Athleta’s Power of She Collective, which aims to empower women in sports. (Until March 10, you can purchase the brand’s Power of She sweatshirts, with all proceeds going to the Power of She Fund grant program, which funds advocacy work for women and girls’ sports.)

“A group of really great athletes are part of this collective,” she says, including Simone Biles, Kate Martin, and Lexie Hull.

Over the next three years, Ledecky will also be focusing on her road to the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. “I'm locked in,” she says. “It’s a four-year journey to get to the Olympics, so I’m taking it one year at a time. Since it’s in LA, 2028 will be a really exciting time for U.S. athletes.”

Here, Ledecky shares the breakfast that fuels her workouts, her soothing Sunday routine, and what she does to calm her nerves.

What does an average day look like for you?

I wake up at 5 a.m. for my morning practice, which starts at 6. I brush my teeth, get ready, and have a snack, then I’ll head to the pool and train for about two hours and then in the gym for an hour.

After my morning routine, I’ll have another practice for two hours in the afternoon, then I’ll recover and nap. I swim nine to 10 times a week and I'm in the gym five times a week. In total, I spend 20 to 25 hours a week training.

What’s your go-to breakfast?

I love breakfast and could easily eat it for every meal, but I usually limit myself to two a day — one breakfast before practice and a larger one after. It’s eggs, toast, and veggies, a good balance of protein and carbs. Occasionally I’ll have a black coffee or latte, too.

What does an Olympic-level workout look like?

It's a different practice every day. Apart from swimming and practicing strokes, I do weight sessions on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. We call it “dry land” days. It includes squats, deadlifts, and snatches. Thursday and Friday I use prowlers, stationary bikes, ropes, and I’ll do sprints. We also get at least one recovery practice each week that’s more low-key.

Do you use any skin care products?

Whenever my skin acts up — and I think a lot of swimmers would attest to this — Aquaphor is a really good solution. It’s a great skin protectant that I put on after the pool.

How do you stay calm before a competition, especially in high-pressure situations like the Olympics?

I remind myself that it’s just another swim meet. It’s still the same pool length and the same water temperature as any other high-level meet. I also remind myself that I’ve worked hard. It gives me the confidence to perform at my best.

Do you ever get a day off?

My off day is Sunday, so we don't have scheduled workouts, but I still go to the pool. I call it my “Sunday swim.” I don't do nearly as much as I would during a normal workout, and I don't look at the clock at all. It's just a nice, loose swim that’s relaxing and gets me ready for Monday.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.