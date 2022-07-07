9 Kettlebell Workouts That Target Your Glutes

Fitness
Bend and swing.
Shutterstock
Kettlebells (KB) are a one-stop-shop strength training tool, says Tempo coach Melissa Boyd, especially when it comes to the glutes. They allow you to target butt muscles through hinges and explosive movements, like kettlebell swings. Here, trainers share their fave glute exercises.
Shutterstock
Boyd suggests working the glutes 3-5 times a week using a mix of KB sizes.
- Lie on ground, feet hip-width apart.
- Hold medium KB on hips.
- Squeeze glutes, lift hips to ceiling.
- Low to tap back to ground.
- Lift again.
- Repeat for 20 to 30 reps, 3 sets.