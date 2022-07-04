FreshSplash/E+/Getty Images
While you might already use kettlebells (KB) for your arms or core, they’re a great tool to target the larger muscles of your legs. Trainer Emily Skye recommends them to build strength, power, and balance and stability. Here, 9 kettlebell leg exercises to try.
Shutterstock
Skye suggests this for your quads, hamstrings, and calves.
- Feet wide, toes pointed out.
- Bend hips and knees to squat.
- Grab kettlebell with both hands.
- Extend hips to stand.
- Bend again, release kettlebell to ground.
- Do as many reps as you can in 1 minute.