7 Surprising Benefits Of Kettlebell Workouts

A kettlebell (KB) is a cast-iron weight that resembles a cannonball with a handle on one side. Its unique design makes it a great fitness tool for helping you build muscle, boost cardio, and more, says Fhit Pro trainer Eric Salvador. Here, 7 kettlebell workout benefits to know.
There are over 100 exercises you can do using a kettlebell, Salvador says, from swings and deadlifts to figure eights and snatches. “It’s one of the most versatile pieces of fitness equipment and has the uncanny ability to give you a full-body workout,” he says.