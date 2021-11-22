9 Latinas Explain How Breast Health Stigma Has Affected Them

Para leer este artículo en español, desliza hacia abajo.

When breast cancer is detected and diagnosed early, a patient has a 99% five-year survival rate. But in order to get that early diagnosis, you have to know your body thoroughly so you can notice if something’s off. You also have to see the doctor regularly so they can do something about it. For Latinas, both knowing your body and seeing the OB-GYN are subject to major cultural stigmas. What’s more, given that breast cancer is the most common cancer among Latinas, and deadlier for Latinas than for women of other ethnicities on average, eradicating that stigma is critically important.

Dr. Carlos Puig, M.D., an OB-GYN based in McAllen, Texas, tells Bustle there are “many” stigmas Latina women experience when it comes to breast exams and screening. One in particular is the concept of pudor — a sense of modesty — which makes people feel self-conscious about undressing at the doctor’s office or practicing self-exams. Latinx women “often say they are embarrassed to have an exam,” says Puig, adding that this is the case no matter the doctor’s gender. Another very common concern, he says, is the fear of finding out that something is indeed wrong, noting that a lack of insurance can mean dealing with the problem would be prohibitively expensive. “Unfortunately, the longer they wait out of fear, the worse a potential condition can become.”

But with a younger generation more open to breaking the boundaries that can feel ingrained in their culture, the tide may be turning. Here, nine Latina women share their experiences with pudor, stigma, and breast health — and how they’re working to break the cycle.

Nudity And Sex Aren’t Always Related

Contrary to stereotypes about “sexy” Latina women, Latinx cultures can be pretty conservative about sex, particularly before marriage. It’s why the idea of undressing for the doctor can be “intimidating or scary,” as Judith, 27, says.

On the other side of things, Flor, 26, does self-exams daily and sees her gynecologist regularly, but acknowledges there’s an association between getting sexual health checkups and having sex — and that link creates stigma. “I feel like a lot of Latinx people think going to the gynecologist means you have sex regularly, and therefore you’re not ‘pure,’” she tells Bustle. “But they don’t think about how you can go get checked even if you’re not having sex.”

Parents Play A Major Role

In Latinx families, a parent’s influence looms large, even for adult children who’ve long since moved out. Parental influence was a huge part of how these Latina women thought about their breast health.

For Maria, 21, showing pain or discomfort was viewed as “being dramatic” when she was growing up. “I was told I needed to be strong,” she tells Bustle. After her mom had a breast cancer scare, she wanted to get checked herself, but her mom dismissed her concerns, saying, “Well, if you don’t feel a bump, then you’re fine.” Maria adds, “Culturally, I feel like I have to talk to my parents about every choice I make, and it’s disrespectful to do something behind their back, [even getting tested].”

Stephy, 27, never had a conversation with her mom about going to the gynecologist until she brought it up. “I had taken Plan B and it messed up my cycle and I was scared,” she tells Bustle. “The conversation was very short; she just asked if my boyfriend and I were being ‘careful.’” Ultimately, her mom went with her to the appointment.

Even though Valeria, 26, didn’t have a family history of breast cancer, her mother was adamant that she and her sister get checkups. “She might not have talked to us about sex education, but she made sure we visited the gynecologist when we started our periods,” she says.

For Nicole, 24, being the daughter of a male gynecologist makes it especially taboo to seek out sexual health care. “My health care has always been attached to my parents in some shape or form, but they are pretty traditional and thus uncomfortable with addressing sexual health with me,” she tells Bustle. The one time she tried to see a doctor away from her parents, the doctor — a white woman — was “very rude and unprofessional,” she says. “It totally turned me off to the whole process.” As a result, Nicole hasn’t gotten an exam in years.

Learning To Take Action

There’s a saying in Spanish: “La experiencia es la madre de la ciencia.” Literally, it means “experience is the mother of science,” but it’s used to suggest that life experience is as valuable or more than the knowledge you get from book learning. Some have found that saying rings especially true when it comes to breaking down stigmas around women’s health care.

Evelyn, 41, was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2020. “One day, I was awoken by a pain in my left breast and I felt something strange near my nipple.” Her disease is in remission now, but the experience taught her that “it is critical to know when your body is feeling overwhelmed.”

Andrea, 26, lost her grandmother to breast cancer, so talking about getting check ups was always normalized in her family. As a result, she says she’s very comfortable taking action about health concerns quickly, and doesn’t harbor doubts about her body or her health.

Maelia, 27, blames the society’s sexual objectification of breasts for making breast exams feel uncomfortable or awkward. She only started feeling more comfortable getting examined in college; her mother stressed the importance of self-exams and told her what to look out for. “I think it’s important to have more conversations about it and the risks of not getting examined,” she says.

Interviews have been edited and condensed for clarity.

9 latinas explican cómo el estigma sobre la salud de sus senos las ha afectado

Cuando el cáncer de mama se detecta y diagnostica temprano, una paciente tiene una tasa de supervivencia de cinco años del 99%. Pero para obtener ese diagnóstico temprano, debe conocer su cuerpo a fondo, para poder notar si algo anda mal. También debe ver al médico con regularidad, para que pueda hacer algo al respecto. Para las latinas, tanto conocer su cuerpo como ver a un ginecólogo están sujetos a importantes estigmas culturales. Es más, dado que el cáncer de mama es el cáncer más común entre las latinas y más mortífero para las mismas que para las mujeres de otras etnias, erradicar ese estigma es de importancia vital.

El Dr. Carlos Puig, un obstetra-ginecólogo con sede en McAllen, Texas, le dice a Bustle que hay “muchos” estigmas que las mujeres latinas experimentan cuando se trata de exámenes de mamas y exámenes de detección. Uno en particular es el concepto de pudor, un sentido de modestia, que hace que las personas se sientan cohibidas por desvestirse en el consultorio del médico o practicar autoexámenes. Las mujeres latinas "a menudo dicen que les da vergüenza hacerse un examen", dice Puig, y agrega que este es el caso sin importar el sexo del médico. Otra preocupación muy común, dice, es el miedo a descubrir que algo está realmente mal, y señala que la falta de seguro medico puede significar que lidiar con el problema sería prohibitivamente costoso. "Desafortunadamente, cuanto más esperen por miedo, peor puede volverse una potencial condición".

Pero con una generación más joven y más abierta a romper los límites que pueden sentirse arraigados en su cultura, la marea está cambiando. Aquí, nueve mujeres latinas comparten sus experiencias con el pudor, el estigma, y la salud de los senos, y cómo están trabajando para romper el ciclo.

La desnudez y el sexo no siempre están relacionados

Contrario a los estereotipos sobre las mujeres latinas “sexys”, las culturas latinx pueden ser bastante conservadoras con respecto al sexo, particularmente antes del matrimonio. Es por eso que la idea de desvestirse para el médico puede ser "intimidante o aterradora", como dice Judith, de 27 años.

Por otro lado, Flor, de 26 años, se autoexamina todos los días y ve a su ginecólogo con regularidad, pero reconoce que existe una relación entre hacerse controles de salud sexual y tener relaciones sexuales, y ese vínculo crea un estigma. "Siento que muchas personas piensan que solo con el hecho de ir al ginecólogo pues ya no eres virgen y por ende ‘pura’”, le dice a Bustle. "Pero no piensan en que cómo quiera puedes ir a checarte aunque seas virgen".

Los padres juegan un papel importante

En las familias latinx, la influencia de los padres es muy importante, incluso para los hijos adultos que ya no viven en la misma casa. La influencia de los padres fue una gran parte de cómo estas mujeres latinas pensaban sobre la salud de sus senos.

Para María, de 21 años, mostrar dolor o malestar era visto como "ser dramática" cuando estaba creciendo. "Me dijeron que tenía que ser fuerte", le dice a Bustle. Después de que su madre tuvo un susto de cáncer de mama, quiso hacerse un control ella misma, pero su madre desestimó sus preocupaciones y dijo: "Bueno, si no sientes un bulto, entonces estás bien". María agrega: "Culturalmente, siento que tengo que hablar con mis padres sobre cada decisión que tomo, y es una falta de respeto hacer algo a sus espaldas, [incluso hacerme la prueba]".

Stephy, de 27 años, nunca tuvo una conversación con su madre sobre ir al ginecólogo hasta que lo mencionó. "Había tomado Plan B y arruinó mi ciclo y estaba asustada", le dice a Bustle. “La conversación fue muy corta; me preguntó si mi novio y yo estábamos siendo 'cuidadosos' ”. Al final, su madre la acompañó a la cita.

Aunque Valeria, de 26 años, no tenía antecedentes familiares de cáncer de mama, su madre insistió en que ella y su hermana se hicieran chequeos. “Puede que no nos haya hablado de educación sexual, pero se aseguró de que visitáramos al ginecólogo cuando comenzamos con la menstruación”.

Para Nicole, de 24 años, ser hija de un ginecólogo hace que sea especialmente tabú buscar atención de salud sexual. “Mi atención médica siempre ha estado vinculada a mis padres de alguna forma, pero son bastante tradicionales y, por lo tanto, se sienten incómodos al abordar la salud sexual conmigo”, le dice a Bustle. La única vez que trató de ver a un médico lejos de sus padres, la médica, una mujer blanca, fue "muy grosera y poco profesional", dice. "Me desconectó totalmente de todo el proceso". Como resultado, Nicole no ha tenido un examen en años.

Aprender a tomar la iniciativa

Hay un dicho en español: "la experiencia es la madre de la ciencia". Se usa para sugerir que la experiencia de la vida es tan valiosa o más que el conocimiento que se obtiene al aprender un libro. Algunos han descubierto que este dicho suena especialmente cierto cuando se trata de eliminar los estigmas en torno a la atención médica de las mujeres.

Evelyn, de 41 años, fue diagnosticada con cáncer de mama en marzo de 2020. "Un día, me despertó un dolor en el seno izquierdo y sentí algo extraño cerca de mi pezón". Su enfermedad está en remisión ahora, pero la experiencia le enseñó que "es fundamental saber cuándo tu cuerpo se siente abrumado".

La abuela de Andrea, de 26 años, murió de cáncer de mama, por lo que hablar de hacerse chequeos siempre fue algo normal en su familia. Como resultado, dice que se siente muy cómoda al tomar medidas sobre los problemas de salud rápidamente y no alberga dudas sobre su cuerpo o su salud.

Maelia, de 27 años, culpa a la cosificación sexual de los senos por parte de la sociedad por hacer que los exámenes se sientan incómodos. Solo comenzó a sentirse más cómoda al ser examinada en la universidad; su madre hizo hincapié en la importancia de los autoexámenes y le dijo lo que debía buscar. "Creo que es importante tener más conversaciones al respecto y los riesgos de no examinarse".

Las entrevistas se han editado y condensado para mayor claridad.