Sometimes even the coziest hobbies — like baking, knitting, or scrapbooking — can seem like too much effort, and that’s when you know you need a true low-energy activity. These are perfect when you’re feeling tired after your 9 to 5 or when it’s the middle of winter and your internal battery is permanently stuck at zero.

Trying a new hobby often means getting up and active, but on a cold day that’s always going to be an immediate no. To embrace the slowness of winter, TikTok creators are sharing low-energy hobbies that allow you to stay in one spot. The hashtag has nearly 50 million posts, meaning there’s no shortage of lazy, lethargic ideas.

Creator @jaceyadler has shared quite a few of her favorite low-energy hobbies, and the one thing they all have in common is that they require little to no effort — mentally or physically. “I feel like sometimes we overcomplicate [our hobby] and think it needs to be this whole big thing,” she said in a Jan. 12 video, before adding that it’s more than OK to keep your activities slow and simple.

Here’s what to know about low-energy hobbies and a list of ideas you can try right on your couch.

The Benefits Of Low-Energy Hobbies

If you think all hobbies require you to be up, active, and productive — like pickleball on a Saturday morning or sewing yourself a whole new wardrobe — think again. Low-energy hobbies are just as legitimate and just as fulfilling.

“Whether you’re running a marathon or building some little plastic ship in a bottle, the point of a hobby is to have a good time,” says psychologist Caitlin Slavens, MC. They can also be relaxing, distracting, centering, or just something to do with your hands while watching your go-to comfort TV show.

“Low-energy hobbies are just as valid — and they also meet you where you’re at and allow you to feel pleasure without the pressure to produce,” she tells Bustle. They’re a good choice when you’re snowed in, bored on a Sunday, or want to do something besides scroll on your phone but don’t quite have the energy to be truly active or creative.

According to Slavens, a low-energy hobby will also feel right if you’re burnt out or overstimulated, or if you’re sick. “If crocheting a blanket sounds like climbing Everest,” she says, “these hobbies are for you.”

10 Low-Energy Hobby Ideas

1. Research

This is one activity you might already do without realizing it counts as a hobby — and one that just so happens to be extra relaxing. On TikTok, creator @mister.tomfoolery talked about the joys of researching for fun, and it struck a chord. Think deep-dives into ancient history or other niche obsessions — or simply making lists of all the best restaurants in your area. It’s low-stakes and so satisfying.

2. Color

The art of coloring has recently made a comeback on TikTok where the topic has over 140 million posts. It’s something you can do while watching TV or lying in bed, and you can be as creative or mindless as you want. Color in a journal or get yourself a coloring book.

3. Paint Your Nails

Grab a cute polish and a paper towel and give yourself a manicure right there on the couch. According to creator @nishka8x, it keeps you focused and in the moment — yet it’s so easy.

4. Puzzles

If you have a spare table, dump out a 1,000-piece puzzle and take your time putting it together. It can be something you sit and do for hours or something you enjoy for five minutes at a time before getting back to a movie marathon. It’s slow, soothing, and oh so simple.

5. Read & Review

Does anything feel cozier than reading for hours on a Sunday afternoon? Probably not. To get books for free, many TikTokers recommend using the Libby app. To go even deeper, you can leave a review for your faves on sites like StoryGraph.

6. Make A Mood Board

The next time you’re looking for something to do, hop on Pinterest and start making boards. Scroll through clothes or interior decor and save the ones you like. This is something you can do for hours on end without feeling bored.

7. Create A Playlist

Making a playlist on Spotify or YouTube feels fun and creative, but it’s also low-pressure and completely sedentary. Pick a theme — like “college years” or “road trips” — and start adding. “There’s something that scratches the itch in my brain about making hyper-specific playlists,” said @jaceyadler in a video. “It’s just so much fun to do.”

8. Design A Digital Collage

For another phone-related option, you make cute collages, like @samihwow1 who recommends downloading the Paper app. It allows you to crop photos and mash them together however you like. Use the result as your new phone background.

9. Journal In A Cafe

While you can do this at home, you can also take your low-energy hobby on the road by grabbing your journaling supplies and setting up shop in a cafe, like creator @rainbowholictv. Order a latte and a croissant and then doodle, write, or jot down ideas. The result doesn’t have to be neat, perfect, or profound. Just enjoy the experience.

10. Gaming

Creator @cozy.games said her low-energy hobbies allow her to “switch off” at the end of a long day. One of her faves? Comfort gaming. In a video shared in 2024, she showed herself playing the game Wylde Flowers at her desk. (Bonus points if you grab a blanket and a cup of tea.) A lot of people are also into Animal Crossing and Dress to Impress. They’re all so easy to play, and that’s 100% the point.

Source:

Caitlin Slavens, MC, psychologist