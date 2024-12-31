The Comfort Show You Should Watch This Week, According To Your Zodiac Sign

The holiday season has been a whirlwind, to say the least, and it isn’t over yet. You’ve been running around, traveling, shopping, yapping with family and friends, and running around some more — and it means you’re likely in desperate need of a chill day with your fave comfort TV show.

If you’re home visiting family, try to sneak away to your childhood bedroom to marathon something cozy and funny, like Abbott Elementary or the first season of Gilmore Girls. It’ll be the perfect way to get your mind off the holiday chaos — while also snagging a bed rot. If you’re doing your own thing this year, then that calls for a marathon. Put something on TV the moment you wake up and let it play until midnight.

These shows are a comfort when you’re out of your usual routine — and they’re also great to watch on a sleepy, slow week of vacation. Returning to the cozy town of Stars Hollow will put you in a good mood — even if you’re otherwise on edge. These shows are also the ideal background noise while you bake, decorate, or wrap gifts.

Many shows are also worthy of a rewatch this time of year, like The Great British Baking Show: Holidays edition — preferably while wearing an ugly sweater like Noel — or every one of the Christmas episodes from Friends. Not sure where to start? Keep scrolling below for the best comfort show to watch this week, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Sex and the City Aries, your comfort TV show has and always will be Sex and the City. You feel a deep connection to each and every character depending on the time of day and what mood you’re in, and you also appreciate a glimpse at the fast-paced New York City life of the early 2000s. As a fire sign ruled by drama-loving Mars, you take comfort in the tales of love and loss. Oh, Berger left a Post-It note on Carrie’s pillow? Of course he did. Mr. Big isn’t calling back? No surprise there. This week, take comfort in the familiarity of the girls’ morning-after debriefs, Samantha’s escapades, and the way Steve says, “Miranda?”

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) The Great British Baking Show Everything about GBBO appeals to you, Taurus, especially this time of year. As an earth sign who loves comfort, let the show lull you into a deep state of relaxation as you take in the coziness of the tent, the colorful mixing bowls, the charming music, and the lovable bakers. It speaks to you as a sign ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty. Unlike other cooking competitions, Bake Off centers around happy hosts — this season it’s Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond — plucky judges, and contestants who genuinely seem to love each other. Get ready to cry after they announce Star Baker — then attempt a bake of your own.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Gossip Girl To grab yourself a quick break this holiday season, step away and watch a couple of episodes of Gossip Girl. The moment you hit play you’ll feel all your worries and cares melt away as you’re swept up in the high-society world of Serena Van der Woodsen and Blair Waldorf. As an air sign ruled by Mercury, the planet of chatty gossip, it makes sense that this show has always had a special place in your heart. You love the drama, the secrets, and the intrigue. It’s the perfect distraction if you have a lot on your mind.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Abbott Elementary Homebody Cancers historically love The Office and shows like it, which explains why you were immediately drawn to Abbot Elementary when it debuted in 2021. The series follows the teachers at an underfunded school in Philadelphia and how they help the students succeed. You love that it’s presented in the familiar “mockumentary” style, and your water sign energy is also drawn to the funny teachers, like Quinta Brunson who plays second-grade teacher Janine Teagues. Grab a cozy blanket, some hot chocolate, and watch five episodes tonight.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Schitt’s Creek As a Leo, everything about the witty dialogue, fashion choices, and dramatic characterizations in Schitt’s Creek fills you will pure, unadulterated joy. You feel a deep kinship with Moira Rose, an affinity for David Rose — played by beloved Dan Levy — and you can picture yourself going toe-to-toe with Alexis. The show is perfect background noise for fire signs, who won’t be distracted by the constant bickering. You could fall asleep to a David and Alexis fight or wrap gifts to a dramatic monologue by Moira. Consider it the perfect show to watch as you sip a glass of white wine and decorate your tree.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Gilmore Girls Nobody loves Gilmore Girls quite like a Virgo. As an earth sign, you’ve always been drawn to the cozy, predictable small-town life of Stars Hollow, the friendships between the quirky townspeople, and the constant coffee talk. But most of all, you love the fast-paced dialogue and witty remarks made by characters like Lorelai, Rory, Emily, and the one person you wish you could meet IRL — Paris. It’s all thanks to your Mercury ruling planet, which governs how people think and communicate. Saying 100 words in 10 seconds? That’s your specialty. Grab a mug of coffee and curl up for a rewatch today.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) New Girl Everything about the show New Girl speaks to the very heart of a Libra. There’s the strong friendship between the main characters Jess and Cece, the adorable companionship between all the roommates, and — spoiler alert! — the passionate first kiss between Jess and Nick. As a chatty, quirky air sign ruled by Venus, the planet of love, you live for the witty dialogue, Jess’ whole personality plus her mid-aughts fashion sense, the close connection between the characters — and the love story, of course. You’ve likely seen the show dozens of times since it debuted in 2011, but you should 100% treat yourself to another rewatch this week.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Buffy the Vampire Slayer Nothing makes a Scorpio happier than a weird ‘90s drama. Buffy was your go-to when you were a kid, which is why putting it on always brings back the best memories. As an empathetic water sign, you immediately transport back to that past version of yourself once the theme song starts to play. You can recite all the lines — and still never feel bored. Of course, as an enigmatic sign ruled by transformational, slightly spooky Pluto, you also appreciate anything to do with vampires and other “forces of darkness.” It doesn’t matter that it’s the cozy, snowy holiday season — you want to see some fangs.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Emily In Paris Sagittarians are big fans of carefree, happy shows that are easy to watch. As a curious, thoughtful sign ruled by expansive Jupiter, you often need the mental break that a comfort show provides. If you’re having a busy week, cool off with some Emily in Paris. Of course, everyone knows your sign also appreciates traveling and the art of seeing the world, so it doesn’t hurt that the show is set in Paris as it follows Emily — played by Lily Collins — while she learns her way around a new city. Let it play as you wrap gifts and you’ll have the cutest time.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Grey’s Anatomy When it comes to comfort shows, nothing tops Grey’s Anatomy for Capricorns. As an earth sign, you enjoy diagnosing the patients before the doctors on the show. If you’re a doctor IRL, you’ll take a familiar comfort in watching the show in your downtime — even when everyone says you should relax by watching something else. As an earth sign ruled by Saturn — aka the mature, responsible planet — you love that this show has been on for ages and that the plot never lets you down. Spend the season with your idol, Dr. Cristina Yang.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Insecure Is your family driving you up a wall with their chaotic conversations? Then steal away to get lost in a few episodes of Insecure. Starring Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji, the show follows two best friends as they navigate life’s ups and downs. As an Aquarius ruled by Uranus, a planet that imbues you with a unique outlook on life, you’ll appreciate the complex characters, interesting storylines, and comedic timing. Put on your coziest pajamas, grab a snack, and hit play.