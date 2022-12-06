Fitness

10 Low-Impact Leg Exercises That Bring The Burn

Keep things easy on the joints.

Low-impact leg exercises trainers love.
Low-impact leg exercises are all about keeping your feet on the ground. That doesn’t, however, mean you won’t get a good workout. Trainer Jen Hains O’Neill says these moves will still work your muscles — just without all the extra wear and tear on your joints.

Standing Knee Hugs

O’Neill says this move works your legs, glutes, and adductors. It’s also a great hip stretch.

- Stand tall, feet shoulder-width apart.

- Lift right leg up to chest.

- Hold and hug your knee in for a few seconds.

- Alternate legs.

- Repeat for 30 to 60 seconds.

Tap