10 Muscles You Work During A Kettlebell Swing

The lowdown on the compound exercise.
A kettlebell swing is a cardio and hip hinge exercise where you squat, grab a kettlebell, and then snap your hips forward to bring the weight to chest height, says trainer Conrad Sanchez. The compound move does a lot at once. Here are all the muscles worked in a kettlebell swing.
The glutes are the star of the show during kettlebell swings. They engage during the squat portion and as you push your hips forward to drive the kettlebell up, Sanchez says. Add an extra glute squeeze at the top of the motion to really feel the burn.