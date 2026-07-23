If Netflix’s Voicemails for Isabelle pulled at your heartstrings — or had you checking your phone for the serendipitous start of your own love story — audio erotica app Quinn has the next best thing.

Nick Robinson may have wooed you as Wes, but now, he’s stepping into a new role as Quinn’s latest star. The actor will be playing the lead in a new, two-episode Quinn Originals installment that follows a juicy friends-to-lovers romance. The Honeymooners will premiere at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 23, but a short preview is already available here.

The popularity of Voicemails for Isabelle made choosing Robinson for the part a no-brainer, says Caroline Spiegel, founder and CEO of Quinn. “Seeing the incredible response to Voicemails for Isabelle made it clear how much people missed the heartfelt, nostalgic rom-coms of the 2010s,” she says. “Nick felt like the perfect person to bring that energy to a spicy summer rom-com about realizing the person you’ve loved all along has been right in front of you.”

In The Honeymooners, Robinson plays Henry, the childhood best friend of Tess Cooper. The pair were so close, in fact, that Henry was to be Tess’ man-of-honor — until her fiancé called off the wedding at the last minute. As Henry supports his friend through the shocking split, he winds up as her plus-one to her would-be honeymoon on a beach in Mexico. There, their friendship takes an unexpected turn.

Courtesy of Quinn

For Robinson, the friends-to-lovers trope makes it all the more steamy. “The story about Henry and Tess is really an exploration of intimacy and safety,” he says. “The two of them feel so comfortable and safe with each other. And safety is sexy.”

And although narrating erotica was out of his comfort zone, Robinson was ready to take it on. "I was excited and nervous — I'd never done anything like this before,” he says. “It felt like a new challenge, and I like that."

He joins an existing lineup of viral heartthrobs who have starred in Quinn Originals, like Rob Rausch, Manny Jacinto, Chris Briney, and more. Quinn encourages listeners to imagine themselves as characters in each story, so Robinson narrates The Honeymooners directly to the listener, who steps into Tess’ shoes as the pair works through a bucket list together and realize their 20 years of friendship may actually be less platonic than they thought.

"I think what Quinn is doing is beautiful,” Robinson says of his experience working with the brand. “Finding romance stories that are for a female audience, told through a female lens — that's hot.”