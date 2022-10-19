Nordic Walking Is A Genius Way To Get In All Your Steps

Fitness
Get your walking sticks ready.
Shutterstock
Nordic walking got its start as an off-season training technique for cross-country skiers, says trainer Maddie Casadonte. It has since caught on among exercisers as a way to add extra intensity to a regular walk. Here are the benefits of Nordic walking, plus how to give it a try.
Olga Rolenko/Moment/Getty Images
Nordic walking involves holding a pole or walking stick in each hand as you walk, says Casadonte. The poles are secured with wrist straps and have rubber ends that dig into the ground. The goal is to utilize the poles as you move forward.